Amundi Evian Championship Leaderboard: Amateur Lottie Woad Sets Clubhouse Target As World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul Shares Top Spot

WORLD CLASS Jeeno Thitikul may have just iced the Evian Championship. At the tough par-4 17th hole, she found the left side of the fairway and fired an absolute dart right beside the hole. Even I should be able to tap that in for birdie. I'll leave that to the Thai star, though, as she puts one hand on the trophy. Her closest challenger still out on the course, Grace Kim, pulls her own approach and it takes a disgusting bounce down to the lower level on the very opposite side of the green. It'll be an extremely long and uphill putt. She might even consider chipping it.

KIM WITHIN ONE Thitikul pushes her birdie attempt to the right and remains at 13-under as Kim rolls in her birdie putt from closer range. The Australian is one stroke back as they begin the tough par-4 17th hole.

KIM ROLLS ON Will Grace Kim be the one to put Thitikul under severe pressure in this closing stretch? A sublime tee shot at the par-3 16th gives Kim every chance. The Australian has maybe four or five feet at most. But fair play to Thitikul, she follows Kim by darting her ball into a great position near the hole. It might be eight feet, but that's still a really good chance.

NOT QUITE ENOUGH Just before Maguire birdied the last to post 11-under, Andrea Lee rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt of her own to sign for a 66 and finish in the group on 12-under.

THITIKUL WASTES ONE The Thai star rifled her drive into position A1 down the par-5 15th but found the front-left bunker with her 3 wood. From there, an underhit bunker shot left Thitikul with too much to do for birdie. A par is not bad, but it could - and perhaps should - have been a little better. In the same group, Grace Kim sends a brilliant approach to three feet and she is now only two back.

WOAD IS CLUBHOUSE LEADER Lottie Woad can't roll her birdie putt home, but she gave it a good go. It was an aggressive try. The three-foot par putt is sunk and that'll be 13-under for the woman who has now earned LPGA Tour status. Can anyone pass 13-under? You would have thought so, but nothing is a given in this game...

CHANCE FOR WOAD In front of a pack of waiting photographers, Woad clips her third shot under the hole from 107 yards. Perhaps 10 feet left for birdie to post 14-under and record an unbelievable eight-under on Sunday.

HORROR DRIVE Oh, no. That is not what Lottie Woad needs. The English star pulled her drive at the par-5 18th into the trees and has lost a considerable distance. That forces a lay-up, and with her eagle chance likely gone, the best she can hope for is a birdie to reach the clubhouse at 14-under.

NO CHANGE Thitikul is two-putting her way down the back nine, by and large. Another birdie chance falls by the way side. Meanwhile, Andrea Lee - at 11-under - is denied in brutal fashion at the 17th. The ball lipped out and then was slung away down the hill. She has a longer par putt than her four foot birdie attempt, it seems.

THITIKUL GETS LUCKY The World No.2 plays the contours beautifully at the par-3 14th and has a 15-foot birdie putt to reach 14-under. It has started raining in France, although, the on-site weather staff say the thunder and lightning is still far away from the course. Let's hope it stays that way.

WOAD TIED WITH ONE TO PLAY The English amateur is unsuccessful with her birdie attempt. It was perfect in terms of speed but just off to the left in terms of line. Woad will have a great chance of taking the outright lead at the par-5 18th, but then it'll be a very anxious wait. Mind you, she knows - thanks to finishing inside the top-25 this week - that she has an LPGA Tour card waiting for her as soon as she turns pro...

WEATHER LOOMING It looks like the players and caddies are a little concerned about some impending rain that's floating around in the distance. Due to the temperature, you'd have to think those showers might be thundery. No cause for concern just yet, but we'll keep you updated.

LOTTIE PILING PRESSURE ON That's another approach that Woad doesn't appear to love, but her ball just about stays on the right level of the putting surface and she'll have a chance for birdie again.

LEFT IT IN THE JAWS Woad hits a lovely putt up the slope and it's tracking towards the hole, only to come up a couple of inches short. Tough. At the 13th, Thitikul pushes a sliding left-to-right effort holewards but it clips the right edge and stays above ground.

BIRDIE CHANCES EVERYWHERE At the 16th, Woad, Jutanugarn and Yamashita all find the putting surface and have chances to make gains. Meanwhile, so does Thitikul at the 13th. Woad slightly pulled her tee shot, though, so she will go first from the longest range. Her and Thitikul both have around 15-20 feet.

WOAD BACK INTO A SHARE Following a superb approach into the par-5 15th, Woad leaves herself with a six-foot putt to reach 13-under. She nonchalantly rolls in the right-to-left putt and - following a bogey at the 14th - returns to the top alongside Thitikul. The English amateur is seven-under for her round, by the way. Next, the friendly par-3 16th. Lottie Woad bounces back with a solid birdie 🐥She's now co-leading with @Jeeno_atthaya pic.twitter.com/XCYLibm9vwJuly 13, 2025

YIN IS CLUBHOUSE LEADER Wow, what a finale from Angel Yin! The American eagles the par-5 last to reach 12-under after carding a final-round 63 (-8). Yin is now just one stroke behind Thitikul, who makes par at the 12th. Meanwhile, Lottie Woad has a birdie putt to return into a share at the 15th...