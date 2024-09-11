18 Majors: The Golf History Show - Every Single Episode

Welcome to 18 Majors: The Golf History Show brought to you by Golf Monthly. Each week a new episode will land that re-tells one of the most important stories from the history of the game. Golf historian, Fergus Bisset, brings these episodes to life by delving into the archives to uncover the details, the quotes and the characters behind these pivotal moments.

You can listen to 18 Majors: The Golf History Show below...

Neil Tappin plays the role of host with golf historian and writer, Fergus Bisset, offering the insights. Each week the two discuss a record from the history books that they think will remain unbeaten. Fergus also retells a significant but often not-fully-understood moment from golf's past. They also pick a memorable quote from the past and Fergus finishes things off with a quiz.

You can watch the latest episode (and every episode so far) of 18 Majors: The Golf History Show in the video playlist below...

Episode Descriptions

Arnold Palmer & The Open Championship

In this episode, Fergus Bisset provides a fascinating in-depth look at the two most important Open Championships of the modern era. Arnold Palmer's wins in 1961 and 1962 are credited with transforming the fortunes of the Open but as Neil discovers in the episode, there is way more to this story than meets the eye. It's a pivotal period for the game and one that's well worth knowing.



There is also a look at a record from the history books that Fergus thinks will remain unbeaten and a memorable quote from the past. The episode wraps up with the weekly golf history quiz!



Published 11th September 2024.