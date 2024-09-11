18 Majors: The Golf History Show - Every Single Episode
18 Majors: The Golf History Show is the podcast presented by Fergus Bisset and Neil Tappin that connects you with the greatest, and often most misunderstood, stories from the history of the game
Welcome to 18 Majors: The Golf History Show brought to you by Golf Monthly. Each week a new episode will land that re-tells one of the most important stories from the history of the game. Golf historian, Fergus Bisset, brings these episodes to life by delving into the archives to uncover the details, the quotes and the characters behind these pivotal moments.
You can listen to 18 Majors: The Golf History Show below...
Neil Tappin plays the role of host with golf historian and writer, Fergus Bisset, offering the insights. Each week the two discuss a record from the history books that they think will remain unbeaten. Fergus also retells a significant but often not-fully-understood moment from golf's past. They also pick a memorable quote from the past and Fergus finishes things off with a quiz.
You can watch the latest episode (and every episode so far) of 18 Majors: The Golf History Show in the video playlist below...
Get in touch with Neil and Fergus by dropping an email to: neil.tappin@futurenet.com. We would love to hear your suggestions for future episodes.
You can download each episode of 18 Majors: The Golf History Show from your favorite podcast platform. While you're there, why not leave Fergus and Neil a review!
Episode Descriptions
Arnold Palmer & The Open Championship
In this episode, Fergus Bisset provides a fascinating in-depth look at the two most important Open Championships of the modern era. Arnold Palmer's wins in 1961 and 1962 are credited with transforming the fortunes of the Open but as Neil discovers in the episode, there is way more to this story than meets the eye. It's a pivotal period for the game and one that's well worth knowing.
There is also a look at a record from the history books that Fergus thinks will remain unbeaten and a memorable quote from the past. The episode wraps up with the weekly golf history quiz!
Published 11th September 2024.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
