Who Is Chris Gotterup's Caddie?
Chris Gotterup changed his caddie in 2025, calling upon former professional golfer Brady Stockton. Here is everything you need to know about him
Gaining his PGA Tour card in 2023, Chris Gotterup went on to to secure his maiden title at the Myrtle Beach Classic a year later.
On the bag then was AJ Montecinos, but since that victory he has made a change, now employing Brady Stockton as his caddie.
Currently, it is not confirmed how long they have worked together, but it is definitely a recent switch due to Montecinos being seen with Gotterup during the 2024 season.
Stockton is a former professional golfer himself and made one appearance on Tour. This came way back in 2006 during the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
He is from Scottsdale, Arizona and attended Arizona State University where he played collegiate golf. During his time there, he won the Pacific Northwest Golf Association Amateur Championship in 2002.
While at University, he had some pretty high profile teammates, such as Paul Casey, Jeff Quinney, Matt Jones, Chez Reavie and Alejandro Canizares.
Although his playing career did not kick on following his 2006 Tour appearance, he has been a constant presence as a caddie in recent years.
Before carrying Gotterup's bag, he partnered with three-time PGA Tour winner Chez Reavie and also caddied for Cristie Kerr on the LPGA Tour.
Stockton learned the game from his grandfather and became serious about the sport when his family lived in Jacksonville. His local course was Hidden Hills CC.
He is a fan of the San Francisco Giants and attended numerous San Francisco spring training games while he was a student at Arizona State.
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
