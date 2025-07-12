Who Is Chris Gotterup's Caddie?

Gaining his PGA Tour card in 2023, Chris Gotterup went on to to secure his maiden title at the Myrtle Beach Classic a year later.

On the bag then was AJ Montecinos, but since that victory he has made a change, now employing Brady Stockton as his caddie.

Currently, it is not confirmed how long they have worked together, but it is definitely a recent switch due to Montecinos being seen with Gotterup during the 2024 season.

Montecinos and Gotterup during the Myrtle Beach Classic

Stockton is a former professional golfer himself and made one appearance on Tour. This came way back in 2006 during the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

He is from Scottsdale, Arizona and attended Arizona State University where he played collegiate golf. During his time there, he won the Pacific Northwest Golf Association Amateur Championship in 2002.

While at University, he had some pretty high profile teammates, such as Paul Casey, Jeff Quinney, Matt Jones, Chez Reavie and Alejandro Canizares.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although his playing career did not kick on following his 2006 Tour appearance, he has been a constant presence as a caddie in recent years.

Before carrying Gotterup's bag, he partnered with three-time PGA Tour winner Chez Reavie and also caddied for Cristie Kerr on the LPGA Tour.

Stockton learned the game from his grandfather and became serious about the sport when his family lived in Jacksonville. His local course was Hidden Hills CC.

He is a fan of the San Francisco Giants and attended numerous San Francisco spring training games while he was a student at Arizona State.