In this adidas ZG21 golf shoe review, Joel Tadman takes a pair out on the course to assess the comfort and performance golfers can expect

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe Review

Golf shoes are usually judged on how they look, which is great for Adidas’ new ZG21 shoe because it looks great, but there is so much more to it that golfers will really appreciate, making it one of the best golf shoes on the market.

Adidas really wanted to make this comfortable as a walking shoe given how long golfers are out on the course during a round.

So first and foremost, it needed to be lightweight and it is – 20 per cent lighter than the Tour360 XT specifically – and you notice that straight away.

But Adidas hasn’t achieved this at the cost of comfort by stripping out underfoot cushioning. If anything, this has been enhanced with the combination of Lightstrike EVA foam and Boost under the heel.

It provides immediate softness underfoot and a memory foam sensation over time but while maintaining a slight spring in your step that helps reduce foot fatigue towards the end of the round.

Make no mistake, these shoes feel fantastic and fitted our feet perfectly snug without pinching, while the soft tongue topped off what is a very pleasant experience when you tie the laces.

The performance impressed us too. We felt low to the ground and that the outsole was really getting into the turf when we swung, which helped generate power with control.

The heel being locked in place certainly helped – there was no unwanted movement inside the shoe and the soft material around the ankle reduced friction so blisters won’t appear.

The ‘acid yellow/blue oxide’ colour way might be a little too bright for some but we really enjoyed the modern styling on offer here.

The ZG21 is clearly a sporty and athletic golf shoe for the player looking to make a statement with what he or she wears, but there are more subtle colours available (all black and all white) as well as a BOA laced option.

Is this adidas’ best ever golf shoe? It’s hard to make a case against it. Some golfers may want a cleaner, leather upper but the waterproof Sprintskin synthetic upper used here has a nice textured pattern to it and is just as easy to keep clean while not creasing over time.