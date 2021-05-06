In this FootJoy HyperFLX Glove review, Joel Tadman puts it in play over multiple rounds to assess the fit, feel and performance on offer

FootJoy HyperFLX Glove Review

HyperFLX is another glove in a long list of FootJoy’s past and present models that absolutely nails every element a golfer looks for from a glove, making it easily one of FootJoy’s best golf gloves in recent years.

Slide it on for the first time and the fit and feel is exceptional. Smooth and soft, it has that premium feel you expect from a cabretta leather glove that signifies you are ready to play.

FootJoy’s sizing is very consistent from glove to glove so if, like me, you’re a size medium then you know you’re going to get a glove that fits perfectly. Moulding to your hand like a second skin ensures you gain a secure hold on the club, with no movement of the material while still being comfortable.

There is also no excess material on either side of the hand, which just enhances the overall feel and ensures the club doesn’t slip or move inside the hand during the swing.

The stretchy ventilated sections on the back of the hand ensures it doesn’t restrict you and that moisture can escape. In fact, testing on a warm sunny day, we didn’t experience and sweat building and showing up on any part of the glove.

Despite being super soft, it was surprisingly hard-wearing too, so might last longer than you expect, especially if you look after it correctly – not by stuffing it in the bottom of your bag after your round. Keep a couple in rotation (one for practice, one for play) and you’ll keep that fresh, out-of-the-box feeling for longer.

It sits slightly underneath the Stasof in terms of price point but is arguably even more versatile because of the flexible fit and excellent grip and moisture management on offer in all conditions.