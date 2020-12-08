In this Cobra Radspeed irons review, Joel Tadman tests the brand's new game improvement iron to discover what performance golfers can expect

Cobra Radspeed Irons Review

There’s an awful lot to admire in the upgrade to the King Speedzone iron. Eyebrows were raised when Cobra strengthened the lofts last time around but they have stayed the same into the new Radspeed iron.

Down at address, you’ll notice the generous offset and darker carbon fibre section within the topline, which is a big improvement on the lighter checked pattern that featured in last year’s King Speedzone and does make it look fractionally thinner. We also prefer the less reflective finish on the metal itself.

The sole shape on these distance irons has changed too - it plays narrower and has a little less camber to it, which makes it look a little less cumbersome and means you now can't see the back of the sole behind the topline at address.

The toe screw is a bit of an eyesore but that aside, it’s a modern-looking iron with lots to like aesthetically.

Our testing of the 7-iron on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor showed improvements across the board with the Radspeed versus the King Speedzone iron.

The Cobra Radspeed iron was nearly 2mph faster in ball speed and launched the ball fractionally higher. It also produced less spin but not only was the peak height slightly higher but the descent angle was slightly steeper, which means the low spin isn’t of concern because you should still get the same level of stopping power into greens.

Whether you want the extra five yards in carry is debatable, but you can’t argue with the extra performance Cobra has managed to unlock here without touching the lofts.

The feel and sound has improved too and we don’t say this lightly, because the King Speedzone was one of the hottest, best-feeling irons in the category. But the Radspeed certainly has a quieter sound to it, no doubt in part down to the 3D printed medallion, which contributes to a softer feel, while still offering plenty of zing off the face at impact.

The option of the One Length set configuration as well as the Cobra Connect as standard provide greater scope for improvement through more consistent swings and performance analysis respectively, should they be routes you wish to go down. We'd certainly recommend exploring them if you haven't already.