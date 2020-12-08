Cobra Radspeed Irons
We test out the Radspeed, Cobra's new game-improvement iron for 2021
Pound for pound, the Radspeed will undoubtedly become one of the best distance irons on the market, aimed at the mid-to-high handicapper that demands an iron that’s long and easy to hit thanks to effortless launch and hot faces.
Faster and longer than last year's iron but still with playable ball flights. Improvements in feel too.
Extra distance may create gapping issues.
By Joel Tadman
In this Cobra Radspeed irons review, Joel Tadman tests the brand's new game improvement iron to discover what performance golfers can expect
Cobra Radspeed Irons Review
There’s an awful lot to admire in the upgrade to the King Speedzone iron. Eyebrows were raised when Cobra strengthened the lofts last time around but they have stayed the same into the new Radspeed iron.
Down at address, you’ll notice the generous offset and darker carbon fibre section within the topline, which is a big improvement on the lighter checked pattern that featured in last year’s King Speedzone and does make it look fractionally thinner. We also prefer the less reflective finish on the metal itself.
Cobra Rad Speed Irons Review
The sole shape on these distance irons has changed too - it plays narrower and has a little less camber to it, which makes it look a little less cumbersome and means you now can't see the back of the sole behind the topline at address.
The toe screw is a bit of an eyesore but that aside, it’s a modern-looking iron with lots to like aesthetically.
Our testing of the 7-iron on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor showed improvements across the board with the Radspeed versus the King Speedzone iron.
The Cobra Radspeed iron was nearly 2mph faster in ball speed and launched the ball fractionally higher. It also produced less spin but not only was the peak height slightly higher but the descent angle was slightly steeper, which means the low spin isn’t of concern because you should still get the same level of stopping power into greens.
Whether you want the extra five yards in carry is debatable, but you can’t argue with the extra performance Cobra has managed to unlock here without touching the lofts.
The feel and sound has improved too and we don’t say this lightly, because the King Speedzone was one of the hottest, best-feeling irons in the category. But the Radspeed certainly has a quieter sound to it, no doubt in part down to the 3D printed medallion, which contributes to a softer feel, while still offering plenty of zing off the face at impact.
The option of the One Length set configuration as well as the Cobra Connect as standard provide greater scope for improvement through more consistent swings and performance analysis respectively, should they be routes you wish to go down. We'd certainly recommend exploring them if you haven't already.
I have worked in the golf industry for over 10 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment, which I absolutely love - you can’t beat the anticipation of testing a new club fresh out of the wrapper! I oversee all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters.
During these enjoyable years I’ve had some immense experiences for which I am eternally grateful, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup - I’m still trying to get the mud off my clothes and shoes from it.
One of my career highlights has to have been covering the 2012 Masters and then getting to play the sacred Augusta National course on the following Monday. I shot at 87 with one par and four birdies - it’s a story I’ll enjoy recanting to the grandkids over and over. To date, my best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 (with a bogey at the last!) back in 2011, which got me down to my lowest ever handicap of 2.8. I currently play my golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with an increasing handicap index of 4.7.
