We put the Callaway Apex 21 Hybrid through its paces out on course, on the range and using our launch monitor.

Callaway Apex 21 Hybrid Review

Callaway has two models in its 2021 range of Apex 21 hybrids – the Apex 21 and the Apex Pro 21.

Joel Tadman tests the latest hybrid models and compares the performance

Whereas the Apex Pro 21 provides a much smaller head for the better player, the Apex 21 is aimed at the golfer who wants more forgiveness and a larger club head, but with similar distance properties.

During our testing, we found the Apex 21 offered a lot that the higher handicap golfer would appreciate.

It’s easy to launch, feels solid to strike in a number of different conditions and lies, and also creates a towering, rainbow-like ball flight that squeezes out as much yardage as possible.

The piece of technology most worth talking about in the Callaway Apex 21 Hybrid is the new Jailbreak A.I Velocity Blades.

Developed using Callaway’s proprietary A.I technology, the blades help keep the face square at impact as well as providing ball speed lower down the face where most people hit their bad shots.

Having such forgiveness at the bottom of the club means shots out of bad lies become much less risky, and we felt as confident with this club out of the rough as we did off the short grass.

The fast ball speeds we experienced throughout our testing are thanks in part to A.I. designed Flash Face technology that helps maintain ball speeds across the face.

The consistency of the performance is something golfers will love because the results are more predictable and it takes the pressure off your ball striking. In summary, the Apex 21 hybrid is an incredibly forgiving club.

The adjustable hosel is another excellent addition and allows golfers to fine tune not only the loft of the hybrid, but the draw bias too.

Very few hybrids feature an option to add or take away draw bias, so this is a huge benefit to those golfers who want to help stave off a dreaded slice or increase their overall distance by drawing their hybrid clubs.