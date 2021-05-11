We put the new TP5 ball from TaylorMade to the test to see how it performed on the golf course

TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Ball Review

The TP5 ball from TaylorMade has gone from strength to strength since its release in 2017. It’s truly one of the best golf balls on the market, offering all-round performance that is up there with the very best in each category.

But that’s not to say the company has been resting on its laurels.

New for 2021 is a dimple pattern designed to improve aerodynamics and increase carry distance. Additionally, it remains the softer of the two models, ensuring an excellent balance of distance and spin.

On testing, it was found to offer exactly that. Distance off the tee was never an issue, while approaching greens it was very workable with an iron in hand. Flighting shots high and low has rarely been easier.

Around the greens, it performed just how you’d hope and expect it to, with maximum precision and control allowing us to be aggressive to our chosen landing spot in the knowledge it would react as we expected.

On the green, it felt really nice off the putter face, too, which is a performance aspect that goes slightly under the radar. On foreign greens, this made it easy to gauge the pace from the get-go.

But it’s the feel provided which is the lasting memory of the TaylorMade TP5. Most balls nowadays – in the premium golf ball market, anyway – can boast a solid combination of distance and spin but the feel of the TP5 would be hard to match.

From driver through to the flatstick, the soft cover felt great and meant that, even when using it for the first time, making the adjustment from other brands was seamless (and could be permanent).

Thinking objectively, the only drawback would be that for golfers with a lower swing speed, or those who already launch it low and need something that helps them get it in the air more, they may be better suited to something else.