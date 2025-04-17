Full List: Top 100 Golf Courses UK & Ireland 2025/26
Golf Monthly's full list of the UK and Ireland's Top 100 courses in association with Peter Millar
Rob Smith, Fergus Bisset, Jeremy Ellwood
Full Top 100 Courses UK&I List
- 1. Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course, Northern Ireland - no change
- 2. St Andrews Links Old Course, Scotland - no change
- 3. Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course, Scotland - no change
- 4. Muirfield, Scotland - no change
- 5. Royal Dornoch Golf Club Championship Course, Scotland - up 1
- 6. Royal Birkdale Golf Club, England - down 1
- 7. Royal Portrush Golf Club Dunluce Links, Northern Ireland - up 1
- 8. Carnoustie Golf Links Championship Course, Scotland - down 1
- 9. Sunningdale Golf Club New Course, England - up 1
- 10. Sunningdale Golf Club Old Course, England - no change
- 11. Royal St George's Golf Club, England - no change
- 12. Woodhall Spa Golf Club Hotchkin Course, England - up 1
- 13. Royal Liverpool Golf Club, England - down 1
- 14. Kingsbarns Golf Links, Scotland - up 1
- 15. Trump International Golf Links Scotland - up 3
- 16. Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, England - down 2
- 17. Royal Aberdeen Golf Club Balgownie Course, Scotland - down 1
- 18. The European Club, Ireland - up 1
- 19. Ballybunion Golf Club Old Course, Ireland - up 4
- 20. Royal Troon Golf Club Old Course, Scotland - down 3
- 21. Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Wales - no change
- 22. Cabot Highlands Castle Stuart Golf Links, Scotland - down 2
- 23. Waterville Golf Links, Ireland - down 1
- 24. Lahinch Golf Club Old Course, Ireland - up 2
- 25. St George's Hill Golf Club Red & Blue Course, England - no change
- 26. Portmarnock Golf Club Red & Blue Course, Ireland - up 2
- 27. The Golf Course at Adare Manor, Ireland - down 3
- 28. North Berwick Golf Club, Scotland - up 1
- 29. Burnham & Berrow Golf Club Championship Course, England - down 2
- 30. Hillside Golf Club, England - up 1
- 31. Hankley Common Golf Club, England - down 1
- 32. Ganton Golf Club, England - up 2
- 33. Swinley Forest Golf Club, England - up 2
- 34. Old Head Golf Links, Ireland - down 2
- 35. Walton Heath Golf Club Old Course, England - down 2
- 36. Gleneagles Golf Resort King's Course, Scotland - no change
- 37. Dumbarnie Links, Scotland - up 3
- 38. Nairn Golf Club Championship Course, Scotland - down 1
- 39. Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort St Patrick's Links, Ireland - up 22
- 40. Formby Golf Club, England - up 2
- 41. St Enodoc Golf Club Church Course, England - down 2
- 42. The Berkshire Golf Club Red Course, England - down 1
- 43. Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club, England - up 2
- 44. Prestwick Golf Club, Scotland - down 1
- 45. Tralee Golf Club, Ireland - up 3
- 46. Western Gailes Golf Club, Scotland - no change
- 47. Hollinwell The Home of Notts GC, England - down 9
- 48. Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg, Ireland - down 1
- 49. Royal St David's Golf Club, Wales - no change
- 50. Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort Sandy Hills Course, Ireland - down 6
- 51. Silloth on Solway Golf Club, England - no change
- 52. The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links, Scotland - no change
- 53. Alwoodley Golf Club, England - up 1
- 54. Saunton Golf Club East Course, England - up 1
- 55. Liphook Golf Club, England - down 2
- 56. Gleneagles Golf Resort Queen's Course, Scotland - down 6
- 57. The Berkshire Golf Club Blue Course, England - down 1
- 58. Cruden Bay Golf Club Championship Course, Scotland - up 8
- 59. Royal West Norfolk Golf Club, England - up 4
- 60. County Louth Golf Club, Ireland - up 2
- 61. Rye Golf Club Old Course, England - up 4
- 62. West Sussex Golf Club, England - down 4
- 63. Worplesdon Golf Club, England - down 3
- 64. Walton Heath Golf Club New Course, England - down 7
- 65. Southport & Ainsdale Golf Club, England - down 6
- 66. Gullane Golf Club No.1 Course, Scotland - down 2
- 67. Ballyliffin Golf Club Glashedy Course, Ireland - up 3
- 68. Machrihanish Golf Club Championship Course, Scotland - down 1
- 69. Moortown Golf Club, England - down 1
- 70. Hunstanton Golf Club, England - up 2
- 71. West Hill Golf Club, England - down 2
- 72. The Island Golf Club, Ireland - down 1
- 73. Prince's Golf Club Shore & Himalayas Course, England - up 1
- 74. Parkstone Golf Club, England - up 7
- 75. West Lancashire Golf Club, England - up 2
- 76. St Andrews Links New Course, Scotland - down 1
- 77. Woburn Golf Club Marquess' Course, England - down 4
- 78. Carne Golf Club Wild Atlantic Dunes Course, Ireland - down 2
- 79. Woking Golf Club, England - up 4
- 80. Aldeburgh Golf Club Championship Course, England - no change
- 81. County Sligo Golf Club Colt Championship Links Course, Ireland - up 5
- 82. Aberdovey Golf Club, Wales - up 5
- 83. Trevose Golf Club Championship Course, England - down 4
- 84. Enniscrone Golf Club Dunes Course, Ireland - up 8
- 85. Wallasey Golf Club, England - up 4
- 86. Woburn Golf Club Duke's Course, England - down 1
- 87. Saunton Golf Club West Course, England - down 9
- 88. Druid's Glen, Ireland - re-entry
- 89. Sherwood Forest Golf Club, England - up 1
- 90. Blairgowrie Golf Club Rosemount Course, Scotland - down 8
- 91. Murcar Links Golf Club, Scotland - no change
- 92. Portstewart Golf Club Strand Course, Northern Ireland - up 6
- 93. Ferndown Golf Club Old Course, England - down 5
- 94. Royal North Devon Golf Club, England - down 10
- 95. St Andrews Castle Course, Scotland - re-entry
- 96. Tandridge Golf Club, England - up 1
- 97. Broadstone Golf Club, England - down 1
- 98. Woburn Golf Club Duchess' Course, England - down 5
- 99. Mount Juliet Golf Club, Ireland - down 4
- 100. Dundonald Links, Scotland - down 1
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
- Jeremy EllwoodContributing Editor
- Fergus BissetContributing Editor
- Rob SmithContributing Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
What Are The Best Clubhouses In The UK And Ireland?
Fergus Bisset takes a tour around some of the best clubhouses in our Top 100 courses in association with Peter Millar. Perfect for a relaxing post-game beverage or two
By Fergus Bisset
-
Looking For Value? Our Expert's 5 Tips To Save Money On Top 100 Green Fees
With a little research, there are ways to play the Top 100 courses without breaking the bank. Fergus Bisset explains...
By Fergus Bisset
-
St Andrews Links: The Castle Course Review, Tee Times and Key Info
Back in at 95 in our Top 100 UK&I Course Rankings in association with Peter Millar, the Castle Course at St Andrews is a thrilling alternative at the home of golf
By Rob Smith
-
Golfer Emulates Father By Completing Golf Monthly Top 100... For The Second Time!
Following in his father’s footsteps, reader Michael Howlett set himself the enviable task of playing every course in the Golf Monthly Top 100
By Rob Smith
-
Which Golf Courses Do We Rank 101st-200th In The UK And Ireland?
One of the toughest tasks in compiling our Top 100 and Next 100 lists comes when deciding which courses have made the cut between the two. Thankfully, none of those in our Next 100 will disappoint either...
By Rob Smith
-
Top 100 Golf Courses UK & Ireland 2023/24
Golf Monthly's new ranking of the UK and Ireland's Top 100 courses
By Elliott Heath
-
Dumbarnie Links Golf Course Review, Tee Times and Key Info
A modern masterpiece, Dumbarnie Links is ranked 37th in our Top 100 golf courses UK&I in association with Peter Millar. It boasts a great mix of holes to challenge and tempt you.
By Jeremy Ellwood
-
St Enodoc Golf Club: Church Course Review, Tee Times and Key Info
At 41st in our Top 100 UK&I Course Rankings in association with Peter Millar, St Enodoc is one of the most distinctive and individual courses in the country, packed with variety and views
By Rob Smith
-
Hollinwell Golf Course: Review, Tee Times and Key Info
Number 47 in our Top 100 UK&I Course Rankings in association with Peter Millar, Hollinwell has some delightful changes in elevation and exceptional holes over a vast and very attractive heathland
By Rob Smith
-
Nairn Golf Club Championship Course Review, Tee Times and Key Info
Gorse-lined, criss-crossed by burns and pockmarked by perilous pot bunkers, Nairn, ranked 38th in our Top 100 UK&I Course Rankings in association with Peter Millar, delivers superb Scottish links golf
By Jeremy Ellwood