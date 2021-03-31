The New eases you in with a short par-4, delightful par-3 combo, before a beautiful and, at times, very challenging heathland examination

Walton Heath Golf Club New Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 54



Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 51

2017/18 – 50

2015/16 – 49

2013/14 – 49

2011/12 – 48

2009/10 – 42

Summer Green Fees

Round: £195wd, £220we; 36 holes: £290

Visitor Times: From 9.30am Mon-Fri and from 12pm at weekends and Bank Holidays.

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,648 Yards

Website: www.waltonheath.com

Changes since previous ranking

No significant changes advised.

The two handsomely expansive heathland layouts at Walton Heath are just a few years apart in terms of age, and like many Old/New combos, preference between the two can divide opinion.

Just as you’re perhaps thinking that the Old must be the tougher all-round test, you glance at the New’s scorecard and spot that the back nine off the often-tiny ‘purple’ tees is a mere 36 yards short of 4,000 yards!

That said, while both are packed with challenging and strategic golf, punishing yet attractive bunkering, acres of heather and fast but subtle greens, the New could be said to be blessed with slightly greater character.

That character is in evidence from a bright start that consists of a potentially drivable par 4 and a delightful wedge par 3 playing gently downhill.

Herbert Fowler created both heathland beauties, with the first nine holes of the New arriving three years after its older sibling in 1907, before being extended to a full 18 in 1913.

When tour events and the Ryder Cup have visited this corner of Surrey, they have typically played a composite course.

A hint of the links

There is an element of inland links about Walton Heath, though the ever-present heather is as testing as you’ll encounter anywhere.

And don’t be lulled into a false sense of security by the New’s seemingly straightforward start. Even if you wisely choose to steer clear of those purple tees, a string of testing par 4s after that will keep you on your toes, with the SI 1 5th one of the most challenging.

This monster two-shotter works its way from left to right down to a green where the safest approach is from the left.

Walton Heath Old may rank higher than the New, but other than the nuances of the individual hole designs, the New has all the same great strengths as its slightly more senior sibling and a day’s golf on both is one of the UK’s premier 36-hole experiences.

Assessor Feedback

Same great conditioning as the Old course, the New at Walton Heath offers a strategic and playable heathland test.

A great test of golf that proves you don’t need to trick a course up to make it difficult.

As most of the holes are fairly flat, visual appeal comes from some clever bunkering, an abundance of heather and the fact that you can see many other holes on the complex.

GM Verdict

The New eases you in with a short par-4, delightful par-3 combo, before a beautiful and, at times, very challenging heathland examination.