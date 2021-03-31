They invariably enjoy the test, but few come away from this revered links in any doubt that every aspect of their game has been fully examined

West Lancashire Golf Club Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 81

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 79

2017/18 – 78

2015/16 – 79

2013/14 – 76

2011/12 – 77

2009/10 – 83

Summer Green Fees

Round: £140wd, £160we; Day: £175wd, £200we

Visitor Times: Every day subject to availability.

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,706 Yards

Website: www.westlancashiregolf.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

No significant changes advised.

This renowned course at Blundellsands north of Liverpool is among a concentrated cluster making up one of the UK’s finest stretches of links golf from The Wirral up to Southport.

It is the oldest club in Lancashire, and one of the ten oldest in England, boasting a history inextricably intertwined with Royal Liverpool’s.

The club started out in 1873, when seven Royal Liverpool members decided golf should cross the Mersey. The two clubs shared memberships in the early years.

Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

Since then, West Lancs has staged many top events, co-hosting the Amateur Championship in 2009 with Formby. It has also hosted Final Qualifying for several Royal Birkdale, Royal Lytham and Royal Liverpool Opens.

The holes roll naturally across the superb links terrain, with views of the Mersey Estuary and across to the mountains of Wales.

A strong start

West Lancs can be as stern a test as you could want when the wind is up, starting from the very first hole. This is a long dogleg right where both the apex of the corner and the narrow green are well-bunkered.

The 3rd, at 159 yards, might appear to offer some respite, but don’t be fooled. It is normally played in a crosswind to a must-hit green surrounded by a swale and four bunkers.

Therein lies the West Lancs challenge, for few holes give anything up willingly, even those that appear to bring hope on the scorecard. The 7th – christened ‘Folly’ – is a case in point, a dogleg right that might tempt long hitters downwind.

But as its name suggests, miscues will be severely dealt with, and even if you do get near the tiny green, its steep run-offs may yet deny you that longed-for birdie.

Coming home, the 12th and 13th stand out, first an excellent par 3 where you must take enough club to clear two deep pot bunkers in the front bank.

Then a wonderful dogleg par 4 from an exposed tee, where your drive must be both long and far enough right to bring the tiny green into range and view.

West Lancs delivers a sometimes uncompromising yet fair test and epitomises British seaside golf, with humps and hollows, raised greens, coastal dunes and of course, an adjacent railway line.

Assessor Feedback

A lot of the holes have very nice, sculpted run-offs around the greens to catch anything slightly wayward.

On previous visits to West Lancs, the rough was very severe and started very near the fairways. This has been cut back to a large extent to give more defined areas of semi-rough and the course is better for it.

GM Verdict

They invariably enjoy the test, but few come away from this revered links in any doubt that every aspect of their game has been fully examined.