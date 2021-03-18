A classic out and back links with some great and memorable holes, particularly the par 3s. Wind is always a factor, and the scenery is stunning.

Hunstanton Golf Club Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 62

2017/18 – 59

2015/16 – 64

2013/14 – 69

2011/12 – 72

2009/10 – 76

Summer Green Fees

Round – £110

Visitors: Predominantly a two-ball course but fourballs are permitted on Tuesdays from 9am and after 1pm on Sundays in summer. Visitors restricted until after 2pm on Saturdays

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,741 Yards

hunstantongolfclub.com

Changes since previous ranking

None advised

The origins of the grand old links at Hunstanton on the north Norfolk coast date back to 1891 although the course has been altered many times since then, firstly when James Braid oversaw the addition of 40 new bunkers in 1907. More recently, Martin Hawtree has overseen some significant course improvements.

Hunstanton is a wonderful and challenging links course. At 6,741 yards, it’s a stern test, particularly when the wind is up.

It’s a classic out and back links, with the holes largely played on either side of a sand dune ridge running down the middle of the layout.

The 10th green is the furthest point on the course before you turn for home.

The conditioning of the course is amazing and sand dunes are a real feature on most holes, as are the traditional pot bunkers, which are well placed to gobble up drives.

If you find them you’ll be forced to take your medicine and get it back in play.

There are some quite big elevation changes, particularly the 6th which plays uphill and the long blind par 3 14th which plays over a ridge and then straight downhill.

At the far end of the course, the end of the front nine delivers some of the best holes. The stunning par-3 7th is played to a green nestling in the dunes, protected by a treacherous, sleepered bunker in front.

The 8th and 9th are great risk and reward par-5s. The former features a ditch cleverly placed at the distance the longest drives might run out to, while the 9th is played into the prevailing wind.

Depending on the direction of the breeze – one of these two holes should be reachable in two.

There are strong holes on the run for home, but surely the most famous is the well-bunkered par-3 16th. It was here in the Eastern Counties Foursomes of 1974 that Leicestershire County player Bob Taylor scored three holes-in-one on the same hole on three consecutive days.

The fact he used a 1-iron for one, and a 6-iron for the other two says something about the impact the wind can have on a round at Hunstanton.

Assessor Feedback

Hunstanton is an absolute delight to play. You get a great feel for what lies in store from the clubhouse and it doesn’t disappoint. The sand dunes and bunkering are prominent and frame a lot of the holes, the views are delightful from most of the course, but the best view is the one from the clubhouse balcony which is the perfect setting for a post round beer.

GM Verdict

A classic out and back links with some great and memorable holes, particularly the par 3s. Wind is always a factor, and the scenery is stunning.