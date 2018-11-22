Every birdie is hard-gained at this unique heathland-links hybrid with views out over the River Alde and the North Sea.

Aldeburgh Golf Club Championship Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC



Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 74

2017/18 – 70

2015/16 – 71

2013/14 – 77

2011/12 – 78

2009/10 – 84

Summer Green Fees

Round: £65-£95 Sun-Fri, £85-£125 Sat

Visitor Times: Welcome weekdays and weekends throughout the year. Check for availability.

Medal Tee: Par 68 – 6,603 Yards

Website: www.aldeburghgolfclub.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

None, although Martin Ebert is currently engaged in a course review.

Not far from the Suffolk coast, set in an area of outstanding natural beauty, Aldeburgh is a historic layout dating back to the 1880s.

Some of golf’s early greats – Willie Park Jnr, J.H. Taylor and Harry Colt – made alterations in the early part of the 20th century, with some subtle changes more recently courtesy of Ken Brown and Ken Moodie. The next stage of its evolution, whatever that might entail, is being entrusted to the in-demand Martin Ebert.

When you play Aldeburgh for the first time, two things will likely spring to mind. First, there are no par 5s, and, if you venture off the tips, 12 par 4s over 400 yards, which means limited scope for any pushover birdies.

Then the question is, just what type of course is Aldeburgh? The terrain often feels like proper linksland, and there’s certainly a heathland vibe too, which perhaps explains why the members categorise it as a “maritime heath” layout.

A strong test of golf

Whatever you call it, there’s no doubting that it is a very, very good test of golf played over gorse-lined fairways that aren’t quite as gorse-lined as they used to be prior to some thinning out in recent years.

But if you haven’t played here for quite a while, don’t get the impression that it is now wide open. It certainly isn’t. There’s still plenty of the vibrant yellow shrub, but some of the avenues you have to fire along are now just slightly more kindly disposed to minor miscues.

If the wind is against heading out, you could find yourself hitting a lot of club into the 1st, 3rd and 5th, which are all members of Aldeburgh’s 400+ par-4 club. But toughest test of all is the 16th – a 478-yard brute of a par 4, whose only saving grace is that its fairway doesn’t rank among Aldeburgh’s narrowest.

Of the par 3s, where sleepered bunkers are often in evidence, the short 4th stands out on account of its incredibly long, sloping green.

In many ways Aldeburgh is a conundrum of a course to master from a strategy perspective. Accuracy may be an ever-present requirement, but those copious long par 4s mean you can ill afford to be giving up distance too willingly off the tee.

Assessor Feedback

Being out on a limb in terms of relative golfing access, Aldeburgh probably receives relatively few visitors in relation to its stature. If situated in another part of the country where there are other great golf courses nearby, everybody would be raving about this fine golfing venue.

The home of the challenging second shot, and a masterclass in bunkering.

GM Verdict

