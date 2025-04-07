St Andrews Links: The Castle Course Review, Tee Times and Key Info
St Andrews Castle Course Key Information
Address
The Castle Course, St Andrews, KY16 8PL
Phone Number
01334 466666
Website
Visitor Times
Every day
Par
Men 71, Women 71
Slope Rating
Blue/M 141, Green/W 136
Opened
2008
Designed by
David McLay Kidd
St Andrews - The Castle Course
Golf Monthly Verdict
Golf Monthly Verdict
Very different to the other St Andrews Links courses, this clifftop adventure makes for a refreshing alternative that is full of variety and challenge. The elevation means that wind can play an even bigger role, while the spectacular and modern layout offers some of the very best views in Fife.
Reasons To Play The Castle Course
– A completely different set of challenges and experience from the traditional Links Trust courses
– Stunning views out over the Firth as well as St Andrews itself
– A relaxed and very welcoming atmosphere
Rankings
UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2025/26 - 95
The Castle Course took a brief rest away from the Golf Monthly Top 100 last time round but is back in at 95. I am personally very pleased to see it back as I have thoroughly enjoyed it each of the times I have been lucky enough to play here. It is the most recent addition to the St Andrews Links portfolio, and delivers different views, different terrain and a quite different test. It’s an undulating rollercoaster of a course offering great fun and tremendous variety throughout.
Set on the cliffs around Kinkell Ness to the south and east of St Andrews, it was constructed to a design by David McLay Kidd, architect of the excellent new Dunas Course at Terras da Comporta in Portugal. Quite different from the courses on the links to the west of town, The Castle was built on land used over the centuries for hunting then farming.
The terrain has been sculpted to create a natural looking course with rolling fairways and severely undulating greens. Hugging the rugged coastline, the course offers stunning views out to sea and down to the historic town of St Andrews. Due to its elevated situation, the wind is even more influential here than down by the water, and its direction and strength will be key to any round.
The course opens with a relatively gentle uphill par 4, before crossing the entrance road to a tough left-to-right dogleg with the first glimpses of the town beyond. A major feature of the course, and indeed one that originally attracted criticism, is the severity of some of the greens. I, too, initially found them too much, but they have been softened a little although you will certainly still encounter some challenging putts.
There are a number of spectacular holes, but the par-3 17th stands out. It’s played over a yawning ravine to a green perched on the cliff edge with the attractive clubhouse and the town’s towers and spires as a backdrop. For me, this is one of the most exciting courses in the area and it makes for a perfect alternative to the more traditional and historic links in Fife such as the Old Course, and one of the very best courses in the Next 100, Elie.
What's new for 2025/26? What our panellists said...
The experience is one of the best in St Andrews and I think it is underestimated in terms of its score on the leaderboard. It will perhaps always be overshadowed by its neighbours, which is unfortunate. You should respect this course as much as you would its neighbours.
This my new “crusade” course now that Wallasey is rightly elevated into the top 100. This is right at the top of my “which course should be a lot higher up our rankings.”
You feel slightly detached from the golfing centre, but the welcome and the difference in the experience are well worth the very short trip from town. Exhilarating golf, if not a bit extreme.
I absolutely loved it and would probably return ahead of going to the Old Course.
St Andrews Location
St Andrews Castle Course scorecard
Best Courses Close to St Andrews
Kingsbarns opened for play in 2000, and rather than a standard out-and-back routing, there are three sections to the modern links. The main body is home to the majority of the holes, the clubhouse and extensive practice facilities, and two wings are home to holes two to five and twelve to fifteen.
Like Kingsbarns and Castle Stuart, this fabulous new Clive Clark design is effectively a pay and play. It is a wonderful addition to Fife’s immense golfing artillery and is a brilliant blend of the old and the new. Risk and reward features strongly, as do the views both over the course and out over the Firth of Forth.
Best Places To Stay Close to St Andrews
The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews - Book now at Booking.com
Overlooking the famous Road Hole on the Old Course, this fine hotel features a luxury spa and award-winning restaurant. The refurbished bedrooms have sumptuous décor and modern bathrooms.
Fairmont St Andrews - Book now at Booking.com
This 5-star hotel has two very enjoyable courses of its own, the Torrance and the Kittocks, and there is a complimentary shuttle service to the town centre. The large rooms are equipped with air conditioning, satellite TV and modern bathrooms with heated floors.
St Andrews Castle Course Gallery
Historical Top 100 Rankings UK&I
- 2025/26 95
- 2023/24 N100
- 2021/22 89
- 2019/20 84
- 2017/18 85
- 2015/16 90
- 2013/14 91
- 2011/12 90
Frequently Asked Questions
Who designed the Castle Course?
The Castle Course was designed by David McLay Kidd as recently as 2008 in order for the Links Trust to be able to offer a genuinely different experience to its traditional links courses. His other Scottish course is Machrihanish Dunes over on the west coast, and he was also involved in two high-end exclusive courses in England, Queenwood and Beaverbrook.
What is the other course you can see when playing the Castle?
Next door are the two very enjoyable courses at Fairmont St Andrews. One is the Kittocks, the other is the Torrance which is in the Golf Monthly Next 100. Both are great fun, and like the Castle Course, have terrific views out over the firth.
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played approaching 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
