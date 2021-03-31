Royal North Devon Golf Club Course Review

The links at Westward Ho! is steeped in history; sharing the fairways with sheep and horses evokes a tangible link to the game’s roots

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 85



Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 82

2017/18 – 74

2015/16 – 72

2013/14 – 75

2011/12 – 73

2009/10 – 69

Summer Green Fees

Round: £40-£80 Sun-Fri, £40-£90 Sat; 36 holes: £90 Sun-Fri

Visitor Times: Sunday to Friday after 9.30am, Saturday after 2pm

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,693 Yards

Website: www.royalnorthdevongolfclub.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

The new lengthened 7th hole is now in play as a par 5, while the 9th has been shortened from a par 5 to a par 4.

Work on creating a new par-3 8th hole has now been completed, and this new hole will come into play over the next few years depending on the extent of tidal erosion.

The historic links at Westward Ho! in Devon is the oldest course (not club) in England still playing over its original fairways.

RND dates back to 1864, and as you set out towards the sea over a couple of relatively benign holes, you may just wonder what all the fuss is about. But be patient!

Before long, you’ll be out onto a landscape of sleepered bunkers, sea rushes, grazing sheep and horses, and golf of the rawest and most fun kind.

Yes, it can take a couple of rounds to begin to understand the subtleties of this great links, but that is all part of its charm and character.

There are some tremendous holes as you turn right after the 2nd and play more or less parallel to the coast until you reach the long par-3 8th, whose green can be frustratingly elusive if the wind is howling in off the sea to your left.

Fighting back against the tide

This is the part of the course where Royal North Devon has been suffering from coastal erosion in recent years, and where things have been rejigged a little.

The now-completed new 8th hole won’t be drafted in, though, until the tide and elements leave the club no choice.

In this stretch, the tee-shot on the 4th – Cape – perhaps epitomises what the course is all about.

Here, you have to carry two huge sleepered bunkers off the tee, and although you should make it, failure to do so into the wind or on a mishit could make for a very interesting second.

Generally, there’s room to manouevre off the tee, but things tighten up a bit as RND’s famous sea rushes make their presence felt early on the back nine, especially on the 10th where they hide the fairway alarmingly.

As you turn and head for home via the 414-yard 18th the wind may well be at your back. But if it’s strongly against, you could be standing in the fairway with a very long club in hand contemplating your chances of clearing the burn that crosses the fairway just short of the green.

RND is steeped in history and has an old-school feel, but this is a friendly place to play and the clubhouse, packed with golfing memorabilia, is a wonderful spot for a debrief over a pint.

Assessor Feedback

The holes running from 3 to 9 are endorphin-inducing as they are truly spectacular links holes, my favourite being the par-5 6th, which has a raised tee offering the most amazing panoramic view.

One of the best vistas in golf from the clubhouse.

The excellent recent erosion-enforced course changes will hopefully secure this historic course’s future for many generations to come.

GM Verdict

The links at Westward Ho! is steeped in history; sharing the fairways with sheep and horses evokes a tangible link to the game’s roots.