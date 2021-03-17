A hugely enjoyable, classic, beautiful and testing heathland course, Sunningdale’s New Course delivers a complete examination of the game. It’s an inland masterpiece.

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 9

2017/18 – 9

2015/16 – 10

2013/14 – 10

2011/12 – 17

2009/10 – 19

Summer Green Fees

Round – £275

Visitors: Visitors welcome Monday to Thursday from 12th April to 28th October

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,444 Yards

sunningdale-golfclub.co.uk



Changes since previous ranking

None in terms of design but a new irrigation system being put in over winter of 20/21, the same as was installed on the Old course last winter. Impact on Old in 2020 was significant and the same is expected for the New.

Sunningdale Golf Club New Course Review

With a new irrigation system set to further enhance the quality of the playing surfaces, as has happened with Sunningdale’s Old course, the layout is set for further enhancement.

Designed by Colt and Morrison, the New at Sunningdale opened for play in 1923 with the layout finalised by 1939. It has stood the test of time, Sunningdale’s New Course is a perfect heathland layout.

The New Course at Sunningdale delivers an exacting examination of the total game. The fairways are fairly generous but stray from the mown surfaces and trouble waits. You’ll generally find your ball, but it will probably require a hack out sideways either from heavy rough or Sunningdale’s notoriously punishing heather.

The greens are fast but receptive, though anything struck poorly or slightly off line will run off the putting surface. If the test had to be summarised in a single sentence it would be: Good shots will be rewarded and poor shots punished: The sign of an excellent layout.

Harry Colt’s legacy is perhaps best evidenced by the five, wonderful par-3s on the course. Each demands a precise tee shot, often to a deceptively narrow landing area. Only one of the five measures over 200 yards. It’s testament to the fact clever design rather than length makes a short hole challenging.

There are some stunning views as you make your way round the New Course. Perhaps the best comes on the 6th tee. From an elevated position you look out over the surrounding countryside before firing down to the fairway below. It’s an inspiring spot.

The clubhouse and facilities are absolutely superb and, a day’s golf here with a round on both the New and Old is tough to beat.

Assessor Feedback

One of golf’s special venues. The welcome is friendly and courteous, the course memorable. I particularly enjoyed the 15th, a dog-leg right par 4 with a pond on the corner, uphill to a hidden green.

The greens were fantastic. I have not played on better greens all year. Quite simply, it’s an inland masterpiece

GM Verdict

A hugely enjoyable, classic, beautiful and testing heathland course, Sunningdale’s New Course delivers a complete examination of the game. It’s an inland masterpiece.