Ferndown Golf Club Old Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 88

2017/18 – 90

2015/16 –

2013/14 –

2011/12 –

2009/10 –

Summer Green Fees

Round – £120

Visitors: Weekdays only, primarily Tuesdays and Fridays

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,453 Yards

ferndowngolfclub.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

A new covered driving range with 5 internal bays and 4 external bays has been constructed.

The 2nd hole on the Old course and access route have been revamped to improve aesthetics. A new tee complex has been constructed on the 16th hole.

The Old Course at Ferndown was originally designed by Golf Monthly’s first editor and two-time Open Champion Harold Hilton.

The layout is essentially two loops: an inner comprising holes 1-8 and an outer featuring 9-18.

It’s a heathland course with sandy fairways and heather lurking to either side of the mown surfaces. With pine trees and firs also lining many of the holes, it’s an extremely attractive layout.

Ferndown has long had a well-deserved reputation as one of the best presented tracks in this country. The playing surfaces are second to none in quality and consistency and all the holes are highly memorable and individual.

Over the years Ferndown has been the venue for a number of significant competitions and many greats of the game have played here. Percy Alliss was professional at Ferndown and son Peter counts the club as his spiritual home.

The holes at Ferndown are highly memorable and individual.

To pick out a couple – the uphill 6th that turns to the right, with its cluster of bunkers waiting short to catch a poorly struck second; then the par-3 14th is a cracker where you feel you should take advantage of the receptive green but it’s easier said than done and the 15th, another strong par-4 turning to the right and demanding two solid blows.

Ferndown has long had a reputation as one of the best presented tracks in this country. It’s supremely well maintained, and the surfaces are a true pleasure to play from.

Assessor Feedback

The course prides itself on the conditioning which is apparent from the stripe-mowed first tee which looks out down a pristine half-and-half mowed fairway.

The standout feature for me were the many bunkers. They were scalloped and edged with heather which made them look rugged and challenging

GM Verdict

There are few courses that are maintained as well as Ferndown. It’s a pristine inland layout with exceptional playing surfaces.