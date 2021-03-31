Running through stately pines, this expansive, modern classic is a firm favourite of professional and amateur alike

Woburn Golf Club Marquess’ Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 73

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 69

2017/18 – 71

2015/16 – 74

2013/14 – 80

2011/12 – 88

2009/10 – 87

Summer Green Fees

Round – £179 Mon-Thu, £195 Fri

Visitors: welcome weekdays

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,744 Yards

www.woburngolf.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

No significant changes other than a few tee extensions to create a bit more length.

The Marquess’ is the youngest of the three Top 100 courses at Woburn. Despite that, it is generally considered the finest of the three. Since opening in 2000, it has hosted the British Masters four times as well as the Women’s British Open twice.

The design was a collaboration involving Ross McMurray of European Golf Design, Peter Alliss, Clive Clark and a man who was synonymous with Woburn, Alex Hay. The Marquess’ is a big-scale golf course, winding its way through 200 acres of glorious countryside on the Buckinghamshire/Bedfordshire borders. From the air it looks to cover as much land as the other two courses combined. The meandering fairways are flanked by magnificent specimen trees including the odd rare variety or two.

Seventh Heaven

After a reasonably gentle opener, it kicks spectacularly into gear on the 2nd and 3rd, both of which dogleg to the left and are designed to resist any overly aggressive play. Large greens, exquisitely crafted holes and stirring approaches are very much the hallmark here. Nowhere is this more the case than on the par-5 7th. The split fairway runs either side of a copse of pines.

The right-hand option is harder to find, but will more likely set up the chance to achieve a home-in-two birdie. The 9th is another that is very memorable with a very appealing approach down over a shallow ravine to a green that stares back invitingly. The 12th is a real thriller, a first-rate risk-and-reward short par 4. It features an island fairway surrounded by water and offers three very different options; a super-conservative lay-up, a well-placed drive, or a no-holds-barred go for the green.

Three more conventional two-shotters mixed in with two par 3s and a long par 5 complete a terrific design that demands concentration all the way. There will always be differing views about which is the finest of Woburn’s three tree-lined courses, but for the overall quality and beauty of the test, the Marquess’ leads the way in the Golf Monthly rankings.

Assessor Feedback

The Marquess is a classic-feeling layout which offers a real sense of exclusivity, tranquillity and inclusivity in equal measure. Corporate golf at its finest.

GM Verdict

