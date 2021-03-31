Broadstone is a heathland fan's dream, with changes in elevation, impressive variety and several cracking holes adding to its appeal

Broadstone Golf Club Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 93



Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 94

2017/18 – 96

Summer Green Fees

Round: £105wd & Sun pm; Day: £140wd

Visitor Times: Monday to Friday, and Sunday afternoons after 2pm

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,393 Yards

Website: www.broadstonegolfclub.com

Changes since previous ranking

The bunkers on the 10th and 11th holes have been revamped.

Broadstone Golf Club Course Review

Every golfer will have his or her own view when it comes to a personal favourite among Bournemouth’s Big Three. Whatever your preference, there’s no denying that the wonderful heathland layout at Broadstone ventures through considerably more elevation changes than its Parkstone and Ferndown neighbours.

The original course was created in 1898 by Tom Dunn before a Harry Colt redesign in 1914, which introduced a number of new holes to take fuller advantage of its stunning location on expansive heathland.

In recent years, architect Frank Pont has been entrusted to take the course back closer to its Colt days with some eye-catchingly dramatic bunkering.

Related: Top 100 golf courses UK and Ireland

Having twice traversed the same stream on the 1st (if all has gone well), the elevation changes start on the 2nd, with the course playing up to a very steep-fronted green before coming back down immediately on the 3rd, where there is water to think about.

More of Pont’s handiwork

Pont’s work is in evidence on the gorgeous par-3 6th that plays up to an another steep-fronted green with a copse of pines beyond, and again on the 8th just after the excellent, not-quite-halfway hut.

In between lies the fearsome long par-4 7th, and just as the jury is out as to which is the best of the three courses, so too is it for this ‘Marmite’ hole.

Whatever your thoughts, it is a strategically challenging par 4 thoroughly deserving of its SI 1 status, where the semi-blind drive is followed by a daunting or thrilling second (depending on your point of view!) across shallow valleys, heather and sand. Whether you like it or not, visually it is stunning.

The short par-4 14th provides yet another visual treat, playing from a highly elevated tee down and then up to a fairway surrounded by bunkers, but it is perhaps the par 3s throughout that steal the show, with the long 15th arguably the most challenging.

When your final putt drops on 18, your heart will sink with the realisation that your round is over, because when you’ve played it once, Broadstone is a course you’ll be eager to return to again and again.

Assessor Feedback

A really fine example of heathland golf architecture across a diverse, heavily undulating landscape. It should perhaps have more notoriety as one of Harry Colt’s most inspirational redesigns.

The course is interesting, varied and a good challenge, particularly when it gets firm and fiery and the heather is up. With its own very unique 7th hole, and plenty more cracking holes, it’s certainly a course that you’ll remember playing and be keen to return to.

GM Verdict

Broadstone is a heathland fan’s dream, with changes in elevation, impressive variety and several cracking holes adding to its appeal.