Considerable investment in recent years plus new holes and a dramatic re-styling see this famous Kent coast links crack our Top 100 for the first time

Prince’s Golf Club Shore & Himalayas Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 76

Previous Rankings

New entry this time

Summer Green Fees

Roung: £100 Mon-Thu, £120 Fri-Sun

Visitors: no specified restrictions

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,795 Yards

W: princesgolfclub.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking (on the contender list last time)



There have been wholesale changes to all three nines here, with the Himalayas and Shore nines both boasting brand new short par 3s playing towards the sea.

The 2nd and 3rd on the Himalayas nine have been merged into a new par 5. The character of the links has changed considerably too with the introduction of several large sand scrapes and the remodelling of other holes.

Prince’s Golf Club Shore & Himalayas Course Review

It can be easy to forget that Prince’s, too, is an Open Championship venue along with Royal St George’s and Royal Cinque Ports on the Kent coast.

Gene Sarazen won the Claret Jug here in 1932, introducing his new-fangled sand wedge to the golfing world to deal with the deep pot bunkers.

Today’s Prince’s bears little resemblance to the 18-hole course over which Sarazen triumphed 89 years ago.

Indeed, today’s 27 holes have changed beyond all recognition over the last three years thanks to major investment and the design mind of Martin Ebert. It started with a ‘re-imagining’ of the Himalayas nine.

New holes, new look

It is these dramatic changes that have led to promotion for this long-time Next 100 course. Perhaps only Ebert’s work at Turnberry and Royal Portrush has been on a similar scale in recent times.

Indeed, there are similarities between Turnberry’s transformation and that of Prince’s. All three nines are now adorned with extensive sandy scrapes that give them a completely new look.

The 2nd and 3rd on the Himalayas nine have merged into a testing par 5, paving the way to the beautiful new par-3 5th – ‘Bloody Point’ – a hole which plays directly towards the sea, something which Prince’s previously lacked.

More recently, a new par-3 5th has also been introduced on the Shore nine, again playing towards the sea, with the old 8th hole now retired.

It is the extent of the transformation and the introduction of two fine sea-facing par 3s that have seen Prince’s finally break into our premier league.

Assessor Feedback

Prince’s has always been a very good course but perhaps lacked the real credentials to push into the next level. The recent improvements throughout, and wholesale makeover to Himalayas nine, have really brought the club into a new era.

The sandy waste areas are a good feature and the improved greens and approaches plus more bunkering have upgraded Prince’s. Your chipping and putting will be put to the sword here!

GM Verdict

Considerable investment in recent years plus new holes and a dramatic re-styling of the course have seen this famous Kent coast links break our Top 100 for the first time.