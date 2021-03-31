St George’s Hill Golf Club Red and Blue Course Review

Achingly beautiful, a lesson in golf course design and presentation, this Colt classic is quintessential, timeless, heathland perfection

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 24

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 24

2017/18 – 24

2015/16 – 24

2013/14 – 26

2011/12 – 33

2009/10 – 26

Summer Green Fees

Round – £195wd, 27 Holes – £250wd

Visitors: welcome Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning, April-December

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,541 Yards

www.stgeorgeshillgolfclub.co.uk



Changes since previous ranking

Continuation of the bunker renovation programme using Tim Lobb as design consultant. Since the start of 2019, bunkers have been refurbished, renovated, re-aligned on holes 2, 5,10, 11, 12 and 18. A new tiger tee was built at the 17th hole extending the white tee yardage from 417 to 452.

The Surrey/Berkshire border is packed with heathland golf of the very highest order, and many keen golfers consider the Red/Blue combination at St George’s Hill to be as good as any in the area.

Everything about it is premier league, from its undulating pine-clad holes to its characterful clubhouse. The course was designed by arguably the greatest architect of all time, Harry Colt, and it opened for play in 1913.

The holes run through magnificent pine and over abundant heather, and despite a presentation and conditioning that is very much contemporary, you really feel as though you have stepped back in time.

Apart from its classic design, what really sets it apart are its gentle and easy-walking but still significant elevation changes. These add greatly to the visual appeal at the same time as asking questions on club selection. The unique and instantly recognisable clubhouse is perfectly situated above the greens of the two strong par 4s that close each nine.

Colt’s trademark bunkers abound, sometimes deceiving the eye but always pleasing it, and there is plenty of risk and reward.

If you had to single out one as a signature hole, it would be tough as there are so many. Having said that, the par-3 8th is an absolute pearl. Scenic, majestic, testing, this exquisite one-shotter plays across a valley and up over heather and sand.

If you have the time, the Green nine is shorter, still great fun, and has some lovely holes. Play St George’s Hill when the heather is in bloom and you may struggle to concentrate on your game.

Assessor Feedback

The most beautiful golf course in GB&I… possibly. Having not played it before, I didn’t really know what to expect and was intrigued to see how it would compare to my benchmarks of Sunningdale New and Old. I was delighted that it exceeded my expectations and it is right up there amongst my very favourite inland courses.

GM Verdict

