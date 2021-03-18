A tremendous free-draining course in a peaceful and expansive setting. Hankley Common is a quality design and a beautiful course to play and just to walk around.

Hankley Common Golf Club Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 33

2017/18 – 34

2015/16 – 41

2013/14 – 44

2011/12 – 50

2009/10 – 64

Summer Green Fees

Check website for details

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,442 Yards

hankley.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

Causeway cleared and mounding around 18th hole remodelled and extended. New heather and drainage added.

WATCH: UK and Ireland Top 100 Course Rankings – Hankley Common visit –

Hankley Common Golf Club never rests on its laurels and continues to make improvements and alterations if and where appropriate.

Hankley Common Golf Club began life in 1897. Play was originally over nine holes across this fabulous stretch of Surrey countryside. In 1922 James Braid advised on the addition of a second nine and Harry Colt made further alterations in the early 1930s.

Hankley is, without question, one of the very finest inland courses – A superb design over excellent terrain. Springy yet firm turf with sandy subsoil, greens that are slick and true, fairways lined with heather, rowans, oaks, pines and birches, the layout delivers classic heathland golf of the highest order.

From the high points across the course at Hankley Common, it’s amazing to view the holes stretching in all directions across the huge swathe of land over which the layout sits.

Both course and surrounding area are classed as a “Site of Special Scientific Interest,” and are home to many interesting species of flora and fauna. The club takes pains to ensure the course is maintained superbly but sympathetically.

The excellent, free-draining turf at Hankley gives a real links-like playing quality and the surfaces are of the very highest standard.

With generous fairways and a relatively narrow first cut of rough, the major hazard is the wide bands of thick heather along most of the fairways. If you stray into it, you’ll likely be hacking out back to the fairway.

The stretch of holes from 6-8 is particularly memorable, two beautiful sweeping par 5’s and the par-3 7th in between, affording stunning views of the Common and the vast expanse of land which Hankley occupies.

Assessor Feedback

Hankley Common is an absolute joy to play and should be on everyone’s ‘to play’ list. There’s enough land to build another couple of golf courses on the land that it occupies, but why would you when you have such and amazing masterpiece already.

GM Verdict

