A classic heathland golf course with a great heritage where firm fairways and smooth greens demand good ball striking and a delicate touch.

Walton Heath Golf Club Old Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 27

2017/18 – 29

2015/16 – 27

2013/14 – 27

2011/12 – 28

2009/10 – 34

Changes since previous ranking

None advised

Summer Green Fees

Round – Check website for further information

Visitors: As above

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,786 Yards

waltonheath.com

Walton Heath Golf Club Old Course Review

The Old Course at Walton Heath was opened in 1904 with a match between the great triumvirate: Taylor, Vardon and Braid. The Scot was already the club’s professional and he continued to hold the position right up to his death in 1950.

Walton Heath has an illustrious history and Braid is by no means the only famous figure to have an association with the club. Prior to the First World War no fewer than 24 MPs were members, including Winston Churchill and David Lloyd George. Legendary cricketer W.G Grace was also a member, it used to be said he compiled as many hundred’s around the Heath as he did at Lords.

Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

Over the years, the club has been the location for numerous competitions both amateur and professional. The Old Course was used for five European Opens and 23 World Matchplay Championships, but perhaps the most spectacular contest hosted at Walton Heath was the Ryder Cup of 1981 when a majestic US side steamrollered GB&I 18.5 – 9.5.

Since 2005 Walton Heath has been the venue for the European qualifier for the US Open and, in 2018, it played host to the British Masters won by Eddie Pepperell, where a composite course including two holes from the New Course was used.

Out on the Herbert Fowler designed Old Course, mature pines and silver birches line sandy fairways that become extremely fast running through the summer months. With the protection of heather, gorse and the ever-changeable wind, excellent ball striking is required throughout the round if you’re to score well. The greens are large and many appear flat. But there are some subtle borrows that confuse even the best players.

From the very back tees, the course is dauntingly long but the daily tees offer a more reasonable prospect for the average golfer.

Assessor Feedback

The course was in superb condition and it would be very difficult to find any faults. The greens ran true and played much faster than they looked, the bunkers were soft sand atop a firm base (allowing good players to spin the ball), whilst the fairways were firm and fast with perfect lies every time. It’s an open heathland setting, offering mile upon glorious mile of expansive golfing vistas from every hole.

GM Verdict

A classic heathland golf course with a great heritage. Firm fairways and smooth greens demand good ball striking and a delicate touch.