Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 67

2017/18 – 58

2015/16 – 62

2013/14 – 59

2011/12 – 64

2009/10 – 59

Summer Green Fees

Round – £95, Day – £145

Visitors: welcome all week subject to availability

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,637 Yards

www.theblairgowriegolfclub.com



Changes since previous ranking

Nothing undertaken during the review period, but discussions were then taking place about plans for the future.

Blairgowrie Golf Club Rosemount Course Review

A look through the Top 100 listings will reveal the name of James Braid numerous times. He is one of our most prolific, respected and admired architects. The Rosemount Course is one of two very fine courses at Blairgowrie, and it is Braid’s 1930s reworking of an earlier Alister MacKenzie design.

Tree-lined fairways fill some golfers with trepidation, but although positioning from the tee is important here, the fairways are reasonably generous and welcoming.

The club itself was founded in 1889, and some time afterwards it was visited by Old Tom Morris for a match against the captain and the secretary. Afterwards, Old Tom summed up the site as “the most beautiful inland green I have ever seen.”

This was way before the Braid reworking, of course. It is nonetheless a glorious site of mature and very attractive woodland. The heathland course runs through swathes of mature pine and silver birch which separate the holes, leading to a feeling of seclusion and playing in a world of your own.

While finding the fairways is more about accuracy than brute force, the reward for so doing will be the chance to play from a perfect lie. The greens are kept in tip-top order, and in the playing season they are often scarily fast. A good short game is the secret to scoring well here.

There is a terrific variety in the array of par 4s on offer, ranging from just about drivable to just about not reachable. The four par 5s come in the middle 9 holes, and the par 3s include the picturesque 17th which is classic MacKenzie with its 2-tier green.

Claim to Fame

A young Greg Norman won his first European Tour title over the course way back in 1977. This was around the same time as Donald Steel made some refinements. A second course here, the Lansdowne, is also extremely enjoyable, as is the delightful 9-hole Wee Course.

Assessor Feedback

The pine-clad fairways create a real feeling of seclusion at the same time as setting up each hole as a new and separate entity. A stately and serene place to play.

GM Verdict

The Rosemount Course is a peaceful golfing haven offering a beautiful but challenging round of golf played through magnificent specimen trees