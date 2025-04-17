I've played All Of The Top 100 Courses In The UK&I And These Are The 7 Most Spectacular Holes
All 100 courses on our list are superb so choosing seven of the most spectacular holes is no easy task. Jeremy Ellwood was briefed with trying to pick the real cherries on top...
When I was commissioned to write this feature for our UK and Ireland Top 100 golf courses in association with Peter Millar, I asked editor Neil Tappin how many holes to include.
“Seven sounds about right to me,” came the reply. It sounded about right to me too until I sat down to try and whittle it down to just that number!
My colleague, Rob Smith, wrote the equivalent feature two years ago and, after an early brainstorming session, I looked back on his article to find he’d written about four of the five holes I’d jotted down so far – the 1st at Doonbeg, 14th at Trump International Scotland, 13th at Hollinwell and 11th at Turnberry.
Subliminal vague recollection or testament to them, indeed, being four of our most spectacular holes?
I’ll leave you to decide but in the interests of variety I’m revisiting just one of those holes this time round, the par-5 1st at Doonbeg, which remains a kind of epiphany or eureka moment in my golfing journey.
I’d played a number of links courses before first visiting Doonbeg in 2003 but had never experienced anything quite like Greg Norman’s County Clare creation.
‘Amphitheatre green’ may now be a slightly overused term at some of our modern links, but it’s the only apt one for the 1st green complex at Doonbeg, where you imagine every blade of wispy grass on the steep banks standing to applaud as your carefully crafted approach lands just beyond the hole and zips back a couple of feet... in my dreams at least!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Let’s stay with par 5s and jump on a hole from another Rob included last time (the par-3 5th at Sunningdale New) and go for the magnificent 6th there.
It plays from an elevated tee and keeps sweeping round and round to the right via a slight kink at about 300 yards as its two-tiered, well-protected green gradually comes into view. It is simply majestic.
Par 3s often hog the limelight in any spectacular hole contest, but I’m sticking with par 5s for one more. If you’re looking for strategy choice, few par 5s do it better than the 7th on the Marquess’ at Woburn, with its split fairways separated by a cluster of trees.
Do you go for the slightly safer left-hand route or the shorter right-hand one knowing your Sunday best might give you a shot at the green in two over a wide gully?
Get it wrong going this way, though, and your lay-up options will be limited, leaving you a long third shot. Of course, you could say the club golfer’s best option might be to aim for the central trees, see which fairway you hit and take it from there.
As for par 4s, there’s something about the 422-yard 2nd at Burnham and Berrow in Somerset that has always resonated with me. Perhaps not as dramatically striking as my other selections, its beautifully framed, rumpled fairway encapsulates everything I’m looking for as I gaze down a links hole.
There's always a slight tinge of disappointment that such a cracking hole has been and gone so early in the round whenever I visit.
St Patrick’s Links at Rosapenna could offer up several candidates here but for pure unadulterated thrills, the dogleg- right par-4 14th takes some beating.
Named Sheephaven Bay after the stirring view that greets you on its elevated tee, it plays to a maximum of 399 yards, turning right quite sharply after a big bunker on the apex. Commit to the power fade and steer your ball round it is probably the best bet, before the hole narrows down towards a green set very close to the shallow cliff edge.
As you climb to the next tee, you won’t be able to resist turning back for a photo or two.
For par 3s, my longer pick is the cracking 7th at Hankley Common, which can play up to 206 yards across a relatively shallow, heather-filled dip to a green with lots of fascinating movement, protected by front bunkers both left and right.
It sits slightly higher than much of the course and you feel miles from anywhere, with the hole a tantalisingly glorious prospect from the tee.
My par-3 tiddler is the second of two new short holes at Prince’s, the 5th on the Shore nine. It plays from 103 to 158 yards over large expanses of sand to a tricky, undulating green with run-offs and bunkers all around.
Like its sibling short par-3 newcomer on the Himalayas nine, it plays straight towards the sea, the kind of hole Prince’s used to lack. It is everything that a beautiful par 3 should be.
Jeremy Ellwood's top 7 most spectacular holes in our top 100 list:
- Trump International Golf Links, Doonbeg: Par 5 1st
- Sunningdale New: Par 5 6th
- Woburn Marquess': Par 5 7th
- Burnham and Berrow: Par 4 2nd
- Rosapenna St Patrick's Links: Par 4 14th
- Hankley Common: Par 3 7th
- Prince's Shore: Par 3 5th
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
What Are The Best Clubhouses In The UK And Ireland?
Fergus Bisset takes a tour around some of the best clubhouses in our Top 100 courses in association with Peter Millar. Perfect for a relaxing post-game beverage or two
By Fergus Bisset
-
Looking For Value? Our Expert's 5 Tips To Save Money On Top 100 Green Fees
With a little research, there are ways to play the Top 100 courses without breaking the bank. Fergus Bisset explains...
By Fergus Bisset