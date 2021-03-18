A striking layout set amidst towering dunes. Greg Norman and then Martin Hawtree have created a fabulous modern links in a beautiful location.

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 35

2017/18 – 32

2015/16 – 32

2013/14 – 22

2011/12 – 22

2009/10 – 28

Summer Green Fees

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,885 Yards

Changes since previous ranking

New dunes on the right-hand side of the 10th and the left-hand side of 17th have been added to give the holes a little more definition.

Trump International Golf Links Ireland Course Review

Whatever your views on the owners, Trump International Golf Links Ireland is a spectacular course where recent improvements have further enhanced the offering.

The dunes at Doonbeg were being considered for their golfing potential some 120 years ago when members of the Scottish Black Watch regiment sought a site for a course.

It wasn’t until over a century later though that Greg Norman would finally create a layout over this spectacular piece of coastline.

“The Shark” saw tremendous potential and employed his “least disturbance” approach to design, meaning that 14 of the greens and 12 of the fairways required no earth to be moved, just the grass to be cut.

Set amidst the incredible dunes overlooking Doughmore Bay in County Clare, Greg Norman’s brilliant layout has been further enhanced by Martin Hawtree since the Trump Organization took over in 2014.

A wonderful modern links, the course begins with, arguably, the greatest opening hole in golf – a fabulous par-5 leading into the dunes to an amphitheatre green.

It raises the expectation of what is to come, and that expectation is met with a tremendous selection of strikingly memorable holes that are supremely enjoyable simply to behold, let alone to play.

Although Trump Links Ireland is a relative youngster, the design flies the flag for old school links values as a traditional out and back layout.

The 18th is an outstanding finishing hole. There’s a real element of risk and reward if you play tight to the beach for a shorter approach into the green. It could be a real nail-biter in a tight game.

Assessor Feedback

When playing golf in this part of Ireland the Trump Links is not to be missed. It’s a modern classic.

The dunes are absolutely huge and, at the higher points, afford some wonderful views along the coast and of the surrounding countryside.

Despite its relative youth, the holes are beautifully framed by the dunes, highlighting the quality of the design in keeping in touch with the wider landscape.

GM Verdict

A striking layout set amidst towering dunes. Greg Norman and then Martin Hawtree have created a fabulous modern links in a beautiful location.