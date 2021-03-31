Many regard this Tom Dunn heathland classic as an ingenious example of a course that can test the best while remaining playable for all

Woking Golf Club Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 83



Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 80

2017/18 – 86

2015/16 – 95

2013/14 – 99

2011/12 – 93

2009/10 – 85

Summer Green Fees

Round: £130wd; Day: £200wd

Visitor Times: Monday to Friday, booking essential. Mainly a twoball course, with some times on Tuesday and Friday for three- and fourballs.

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,397 Yards

Website: www.wokinggolfclub.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

The club has undertaken a complete overhaul of its irrigation system. Continued heathland management has seen over 100 oak trees removed and many bunkers remodelled.



Set just a few miles apart and playing over some of Surrey’s most glorious heathland terrain, Woking, West Hill and Worplesdon make up the county’s famous ‘Three Ws’.

Woking, long regarded as significantly influential in golf course architecture circles, is the oldest of the trio dating back to 1893.

The start at Woking is interesting, with a short, sometimes reachable par 4 sloping down to the green, then a long, demanding par 3 across a valley. It’s probably as easy to start three, four here as four, three!

Fine test throughout

There really is no let-up in the quality of the test after this, with the 3rd cambering awkwardly against the slope, the 4th set perilously close to the railway, and the elevated 6th tee providing a quite delightful vista – perhaps the most majestic on the course.

Back-to-back par 5s at 14 and 15 bring the best chances to score heading home. The green on the former butts right up to the terrace of the charming white and green clubhouse.

The original course was the handiwork of Tom Dunn, whose extensive design CV includes Broadstone, Hayling, Sheringham and many more.

Club members John Low and Stuart Paton then oversaw changes to the layout in the early 20th century, while architect Tim Lobb created a wonderful new 16th hole a few years ago playing across a pond to a mischievous, rollercoaster green framed by towering pines.

This visual gem of a hole features a common Woking design trait – a bunker a little way short of the green to foreshorten things visually and confuse you yet further over your club selection for the 150-yard shot in hand.

Woking is a case study in the art of strategic golf course design as well as a beautiful place to play.

Assessor Feedback

A truly lovely heathland course blessed with some of the most intriguing and thought-provoking greens around.

After a gentle opener, some of the front-nine holes that follow are among the most visually uplifting and strategically clever holes you will play anywhere.

GM Verdict

Many regard this Tom Dunn heathland classic as an ingenious example of a course that can test the best while remaining playable for all.