You'll find sheer golfing exhilaration from start to finish on this magnificent links blending traditional features with modern styling.

Trump International Golf Links Scotland Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 10

2017/18 – 8

2015/16 – 14

2013/14 –

2011/12 –

2009/10 –

Summer Green Fees

Round – £305

Visitors: Check website for details

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,329 Yards

trumpgolfscotland.com

Changes since previous ranking

Extensive re-development of bunkering under supervision of Martin Hawtree. A total of 40 bunkers were converted from rivetted to a more natural look with marram grass edging, to blend more seamlessly with the landscape.

Since opening for play in 2012, Trump International Golf Links on the coast north of Aberdeen, has earned a reputation as one of the very best coastal courses in the country. Whatever views you have on the owners, the golfing offering is spectacular.

Set across an incredible stretch of links land with fairways wending between towering sand hills, past wild grasses and flowers, there are glimpses of the stunning, sprawling beach and great views up and down the coast.

Course designer Martin Hawtree spoke of how fortunate he was to work with this terrain and how keen he was to use the lie of the land to the greatest possible effect. He has managed it fantastically well.

From the par-3 3rd where the beach is revealed just yards behind the putting surface to the stunning 14th where the elevated tee looks down upon a sweeping fairway forging through the dunes, this is a stirring and hugely memorable layout.

There are no weak holes, it’s a triumph of design. There’s a wonderful blend of long and short holes and, with both nines starting and ending at the clubhouse, the wind helps and hurts equally on both sides.

The course can be set up to be supremely challenging and, when the wind blows, even the finest players will find their game receives a thorough examination.

But a selection of teeing options means players of varying standards will enjoy a game on the Menie Estate.

It’s a course where simply walking the beautifully maintained pathways through the dunes is enjoyable and good golf would be merely a bonus.

The work done on the bunkering has further enhanced the aesthetics and it really is a visually stunning golf course.

Off course, the clubhouse is more understated than you might imagine and the practice facilities are second to none – the short game area is a work of art.

Assessor Feedback

Trump International delivers golfing rock and roll – a real adrenaline kick out on the links. I don’t think I have ever encountered a links course in such good condition. It’s a stunning design, both as a work of art and a test of golf. Hawtree’s links masterpiece. It’s a fairytale golf course.

GM Verdict

Sheer golfing exhilaration from start to finish on this magnificent links blending traditional features with modern styling. Tough when the wind blows, but hugely enjoyable. A real experience.