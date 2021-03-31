The narrowest course in the Top 100, the Duchess’ is an exacting test off the tee that will reward patience, concentration and good strategy

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 92

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 92

2017/18 – 89

2015/16 – 94

2013/14 – 94

2011/12 – 97 New Entry

Summer Green Fees

Round – £179 Mon-Thu, £195 Fri

Visitors: welcome weekdays

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,651 Yards

woburngolf.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

No significant changes other than a few tee extensions to create a bit more length.

Woburn Golf Club Duchess’ Course Review

Think of Woburn and its three lovely courses, and there is one element that will spring immediately to mind; trees. Majestic pines dominate and are at the heart of pretty much every one of its 54 lovely holes. On the Duchess’, they are undoubtedly at their most imposing. They hug the holes so tightly that a wayward golfer may at times experience a touch of claustrophobia. There are few leading courses that place quite such a premium on straight hitting.

You might think that the pay-off for this would be less demand for length. Don’t! It may be a touch shorter, but really it’s only a touch. On a fair number of holes, you also have to hit long enough to be able to get sight of the green. From the opening drive, an excellent par 4 requiring a long second over a dip, encroaching trees are an ominous threat. Any tee shot drifting away from the desired line can result in an impeded second. The short 2nd is a perfect example. It looks so narrow from the tee that you really feel like you are playing down a corridor.

Accuracy is also vital on many approaches as the greens are relatively small. On a few holes, trees close to the green can actually block the line to the flag. The Duchess requires a strategic, skilful approach, and if you are to score well, the four par 5s offer the best chance to pick up a stroke or two.

This is a wonderful course that rewards good shot-making and a dynamic, flexible approach. As such, it’s been a popular venue for competition over the years. From 1982 until 1994 the Ford Classic on the Ladies European Tour was played here.

Assessor Feedback

The most technical of the three courses at Woburn, there are few courses in the UK as tight , making a low score a fantastic achievement. A good place to start hitting the ball straight!

GM Verdict

