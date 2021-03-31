One of the most photographed courses in the world, Royal County Down boasts arguably the most spectacular setting of any of our traditional links

Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Review



Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 1



Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 4

2017/18 – 3

2015/16 – 2

2013/14 – 2

2011/12 – 2

2009/10 – 4

Summer Green Fees

Round: £270wd, £280 Sun pm; 36 holes: £370wd

Visitor Times: Welcome all day Monday, Tuesday and Friday, mornings on Thursday and afternoons on Sunday

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,878 Yards

Website: www.royalcountydown.org

Changes since previous ranking

The dune ridge on the 2nd has been lowered to allow a better view of the green from the fairway. There are new bunkers to the left of the 5th and 8th fairways plus new championship tees on the 12th and 16th. The pond on the 17th hole has now been removed.

Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Review

Now over a century and a quarter old, this fabled links in Newcastle on the County Down coast boasts a truly impressive roll call of architectural influences through the ages, starting with Old Tom Morris who first extended the links to 18 holes back in 1890.

Since then, Harry Vardon, Harry Colt, Donald Steel, and most recently, Martin Ebert, have all stamped their mark on this truly magical place.

Related: Top 100 golf courses UK and Ireland

Royal County Down boasts arguably the most spectacular setting of any of our traditional links.

The Mountains of Mourne provide a glorious backdrop throughout with the sea to your right as you head out over a stirring opening stretch. When the gorse is in bloom, there’s no lovelier place to play.

Many standout holes

Royal County Down provides an exhilarating, yet challenging, rollercoaster ride through the dunes via blind tests and some gloriously natural bunkering.

Among a strong cast of standout holes are the tough par-3 4th, played from an elevated tee, and the wonderful 9th, with its blind drive back towards town via a hidden fairway some 60ft below.

There’s always a real sense of anticipation both here and on the 11th as you stride over the crests to see if your drive is as perfect as your eye saw it.

And for those who found the triangular-shaped pond in the fairway a little way short of the 17th green a little incongruous, some good news.

The pond is no more after the most recent changes to the links, which have also facilitated a better view up to the green on the 2nd thanks to a lowered dune ridge.

Some modern-day golfers may rail against blind holes. Whatever your personal perspective, surely even the most ardent ‘see it all in front of you’ campaigner would get a huge thrill making their way around this breath-taking links.

Assessor Feedback

A combination of a towering mountain range in the backdrop on many holes and the Irish sea flanking the opening three makes for visual appeal that is hard to surpass.

From the moment you arrive and see the magnificent gardens around the clubhouse until your final step off the 18th green, you can only be impressed by the quality of everything about the place.

This is always a wonderful place to play golf. As close to golfing heaven as you will find… or hell, for it is a hard course to play well!

GM Verdict

One of the most photographed courses in the world, Royal County Down boasts arguably the most spectacular setting of any of our traditional links.