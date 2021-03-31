A fabulous and quite natural links with elevated tees, gorse, variety and excellent views out to the North Sea

Murcar Links Golf Club Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 94

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 96

2017/18 – 100 New Entry

Summer Green Fees

Round – £130wd, £150we

Visitors: welcome weekdays, Saturday from 14:30, Sunday from 11:00

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,516 Yards

www.murcarlinks.com

Changes since previous ranking

A slight remodelling to the right of the second green, mainly due to wear and tear.

Murcar Links Golf Club Course Review

The Aberdeen area has more recently grown to become one of our strongest golfing destinations. If Murcar Links is perhaps a little less well-known than some of its more illustrious neighbours, it shouldn’t be!

The club dates back to 1909, and its course is blessed with all the ingredients that make up a great links. Close enough to Royal Aberdeen to swap scorecards through the fence, an overhit approach at the third hole could take you onto the 10th tee next door. This connection extends to the original architect, Archie Simpson, who was then both Professional and Head Greenkeeper at Balgownie, and who designed the layout.

Subsequent changes by James Braid and George Smith fashioned the course as it is today. It is a fabulous and traditional links with elevated tees, gorse and wide views out to sea. Arguably a shade more forgiving than its immediate neighbour, scoring is dependent upon how well you manage the tough par 4s.

Holes Along The Shore

The course really enters its stride when you get down to the shoreline at the par-five 4th. At just 489 yards, it would appear to be a serious birdie opportunity, but the green is tricky and you will need to navigate everything carefully. Once you’ve hit two solid shots past the derelict fishing boat in the rough, you’ll need to pitch to the elevated green. There is a 30-yard run off at the green’s front, and a large revetted pot bunker to its left.

Following this, you encounter one of the best holes on the course. Plateau is a very tricky par 3 where club selection is everything. Well, that and playing a good shot with it! It is considered by the members to be a longer version of the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon.

Anything pulled to the left will work its way down the hill, leaving a lob-shot from 20-yards beneath the green. A block to the right is treated with equal disdain by twin bunkers that eat your ball and leave little chance of a successful up and down.

The two-shotter at seven is an absolute cracker, where your drive has to cross two burns and then stay left of the ditch before playing up to a green protected by two beautifully revetted bunkers.

Great and engaging golf continues all the way. Keep the ball in play and you will do well; let the wind get a hold and you will struggle.

Assessor Feedback

Quality golf on the Aberdeenshire coast that should be better known as a household name in golfing circles further afield. A very underrated golf course.

GM Verdict

A fabulous and quite natural links with elevated tees, gorse, variety and excellent views out to the North Sea.