Gullane No. 1 is a unique and characterful links offering fabulous views of the Firth of Forth. New practice facilities have enhanced the offering.

Gullane Golf Club No.1 Course Review



Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 61

2017/18 – 63

2015/16 – 68

2013/14 – 72

2011/12 – 76

2009/10 – 79

Summer Green Fees

See website for details

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,583 Yards

gullanegolfclub.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

Investment in facilities – new practice facilities and short game area.

The practice facility has been developed to be in keeping with the surrounding links, 3,500m² of native grasses were translocated.

A 1,300m² putting surface with 7,000m² of surrounds was constructed. A full irrigation system was also installed.

Also work progressing to revamp visitors’ clubhouse

Gullane Golf Club No.1 Course Review

The visitor experience at Gullane has been enhanced with the development of the practice facilities and the improved clubhouse is also set to further improve the customer journey.

Completed in 1884, the No. 1 course was the first of three 18-hole layouts to be built at Gullane, it’s unknown who was responsible for its design.

With stunning views along the Lothian coast and out over the Firth of Forth, this is a superb links full of character.

Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

In 2015 Gullane played host to the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, won by Rickie Fowler. In 2018 the club hosted the Ladies Scottish Open won by Ariya Jutanugarn.

In addition, other than hosting Final Qualifying when the Open has been at Muirfield, Gullane No. 1 has been a regular venue for significant amateur competitions.

The Scottish Amateur Championship, the Jacques L’Eglise Trophy, the Ladies British Open Amateur Championship and the British Boys Championship are among the most notable.

The course begins on the very edge of the town of Gullane before forging uphill towards the high point at the 6th and 7th holes where the views down to Aberlady Bay are spellbinding.

The wind plays its part in any round here, particularly up on the plateau. The greens at Gullane are as good as you will find on a Scottish links.

Gullane is unusual in that it’s a true links, running around and over a hill. On paper it appears it might be quirky, but this could not be further from the truth as the feature delivers tremendous character.

Towards the end of the round, the 17th and 18th holes take the golfer back down towards the great golfing town of Gullane.

Assessor Feedback

Gullane is unfussy – a course well-guarded by wind, bunkers and long rough. The green sites are thought-provoking with run-offs and pot bunkers catching errant approaches

The flow of holes offers superb variety with the best over Gullane Hill and along the coastal stretch.

GM Verdict

Gullane No. 1 is a unique and characterful links offering fabulous views of the Firth of Forth. New practice facilities have enhanced the offering.