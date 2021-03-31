For many golfers, the combination of a classic seaside test with the masterful design touches of Harry Colt’s hand is hard to beat

Trevose Golf Club Championship Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 79



Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 76

2017/18 – 75

2015/16 – 77

2013/14 – 70

2011/12 – 65

2009/10 – 56

Summer Green Fees

Round: £85; Day: £110

Visitor Times: Every day.

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,526 Yards

Website: www.trevose-gc.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

Working with Mackenzie and Ebert, the club has rebuilt the 11th green and surrounding area. It has also rebuilt the 9th tee complex and carried out more scrub clearance creating dune wasteland areas.

Trevose Golf Club Championship Course Review

A number of seaside links in our Top 100 have reaped the benefits of Harry Colt’s legendary architectural genius, either in the capacity of original designer or sought-after remodeller.

His Championship course at Trevose on the north Cornwall coast is a great example of a layout that offers challenge and fairness in equal measure.

Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

Even before you set foot on the links, you’ll be pacing around in anticipation, for the clubhouse and 1st tee enjoy a tantalisingly elevated setting.

From here, you can enjoy captivating views out over the fairways you’ll soon be treading, and on to Constantine Bay and Trevose Head beyond.

The opening stretch is particularly strong, with good positional play required on the 1st to avoid a semi-blind approach

You then need a precise iron on the par-3 3rd, especially if the pin is towards the front of the pear-shaped putting surface where much of the greenside danger lies.

The photogenic 4th

The 4th is then the most famous and photographed of all Trevose’s holes, a wonderful dogleg-left par 5 that takes you right down to the rocks that separate Constantine Bay from Bobby’s Bay.

This is a great spot to spend a few minutes taking it all in if course busy-ness and your schedule allow, especially if the waves are crashing in.

The links may then move further inland, but the test and challenge carry on apace, with strong holes throughout.

There are a number of thought-provoking greens – especially the 7th – that are occasionally blessed with false fronts to expose how far you really carry the ball.

The club is now well-advanced in its four to-five-year course upgrade project, with the latest phase seeing the 11th green and its surrounds rebuilt.

Further bare sand scrapes have emerged too – very much in vogue at the moment – as more scrubland is cleared.

Trevose is a strong Colt test in a wonderful setting, with a relaxed holiday feel about it all thanks to the on-site accommodation.

Assessor Feedback

Recent work to expose the natural sand around the 14th and 15th holes has improved the aesthetic views across the course.

The green complexes were well presented with well-maintained approaches and aprons. Many are raised above fairway level making the judgement of distance challenging.

GM Verdict

For many golfers, the combination of a classic seaside test with the masterful design touches of Harry Colt’s hand is hard to beat.