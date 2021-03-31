A perfect blend of championship challenge and wow-factor location; not for the faint-hearted

Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 4

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 01

2017/18 – 01

2015/16 – 04

2013/14 – 04

2011/12 – 03

2009/10 – 02

Summer Green Fees

Round – £275-£395

Visitors: welcome every day

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,511 Yards

www.turnberry.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

None advised



The Ailsa Course is a favourite of many golfing aficionados; a supreme championship links in one of the finest settings in the UK&I.

One of the most recent newcomers to host The Open, its first was in 1977. This turned into one of the all-time classics, the Duel in the Sun. Tom Watson finally edged it, just one stroke ahead of Jack Nicklaus.

Since then, it has hosted the tournament on three further occasions, so it was certainly a very bold move when it was decided to make substantial changes in a quest to make it better still.

Martin Ebert, still very much the architect of the day, was called back in. He had previously made some changes prior to the 2009 Open. This time, he was given far greater scope and resources. The result means that the course has moved on dramatically since its original post-WWII restoration by Philip Mackenzie Ross.

Sea Changes

Without doubt the most significant and exciting changes were those around the turn. The first of these is the creation of a spectacular par 3, the 9th. This is now a maximum-length one-shotter, played over the cliffs and crags to a new green right by of the lighthouse.

Following a diversion for the customary halt-time tipple in golf’s most amazing halfway house, the back nine now begins with a glorious, snaking par 5. This involves another daunting carry over the rocks. If the wind is howling in from the left, you may well have to aim your drive out to sea! The hole works its way gently right to left along the shore, taking in an enormous bunker some way short.

The 11th is another new hole, a gorgeous short hole that once again flirts with danger all the way on the left. This 3-5-3 sequence is a quite brilliant hat-trick of holes by the sea, taking full advantage of its thrilling location.

The good work continues, all the way to the 18th tee which has been moved up on to the dunes to create a far more impressive climax playing straight back towards the instantly recognisable hotel. As you would expect from such a top-level set-up, it is presented in immaculate order.

There is no avoiding the ownership elephant in the room, but we are here for the golf. There is also no denying that it’s pricey, but having said that, it is in every respect one of the very best courses in the UK&I.

Assessor Feedback

It was my first visit to Turnberry and it not only lived up to expectations it exceeded them. Champagne golf at champagne prices – bucket list. World-class bunkering and a signature stretch of holes that will have you reaching for your camera time and time again.

GM Verdict

A perfect blend of championship challenge and wow-factor location; not for the faint-hearted