Classic urban heathland course offering a fascinating history and one of the most characterful clubhouses you’ll find.

Moortown Golf Club Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 63

2017/18 – 60

2015/16 – 60

2013/14 – 68

2011/12 – 66

2009/10 – 60

Summer Green Fees

Round – £105wd, £115we

Visitors: See website for more information

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,741 Yards

moortown-golf-club.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

Refurbishment of par-3 4th completed. This involved removing two pathways through the heather carry and introducing a new path on the woodland edge to the right.

This carry has been stripped for heather regeneration and new heather turf introduced to improve aesthetics.

MacKenzie bunker reinstated just short of the green. A section of the ditch has been culverted and the green surround renovated.

Two new teeing areas added.

Further work was completed on several teeing grounds last year, including the construction of four new teeing grounds to offer greater flexibility for the prevailing weather conditions for major events.

Moortown Golf Club Course Review

Moortown Golf Club is packed to the gunnels with history, character and tradition.

It was the venue for the first Ryder Cup match to be held on British soil. Despite the USA being strong favourites, the home side triumphed in that contest by 7 points to 5.

Over the years, the club has played host to countless championships, including the English Amateur Championship and the Brabazon Trophy.

Bobby Locke, Henry Cotton and Bernard Gallacher have all won professional events at Moortown.

One of the most remarkable things about Moortown is the peace and serenity to be found on the fairways despite its proximity to urbanisation. Apart from the occasional sound of traffic you’ll easily forget you’re just off the A61, only minutes from the centre of Leeds.

The course is a classic English heathland layout. The original design was by the great Dr Alister MacKenzie in 1908.

Large undulating greens and deep bunkers are evidence of his contribution.

With heather, birch trees, burns and bushes to contend with, a round here requires precision and careful strategy.

There are many excellent holes at Moortown, but the 10th “Gibraltar” deserves special mention.

MacKenzie built the green into a rocky slope and the natural contours send any shots slightly off target towards the gaping bunkers left and right of the putting surface.

Following the 10th, the next four play up-and-down alongside one another on a plateau, featuring the lovely par-4 11th, gettable par-5 12th and the charming par-4 13th.

Following the 10th, the next four play up-and-down alongside one another on a plateau, featuring the lovely par-4 11th, gettable par-5 12th and the charming par-4 13th.

The finishing hole is a tough one, doglegging right and slightly uphill towards the clubhouse with bunkers to avoid down the right and thick moorland rough down the left.

The clubhouse is a real classic oozing history and character.

Assessor Feedback

You’ll really feel as though you’ve been challenged when you finish up at Moortown. It’s a tough and often unrelenting course due to its length and the heather but does offer a good selection of teeing options depending on your handicap. A thoroughly enjoyable heathland test which just lacks a bit of variation, better greens and some standout holes to push it up the rankings.

GM Verdict

Classic urban heathland course offering a fascinating history and one of the most characterful clubhouses you’ll find.