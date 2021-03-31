No second fiddle, the New Course is a very strong links that is completely worthy of consideration for its own merits and character

St Andrews New Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 70

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 65

2017/18 – 65

2015/16 – 67

2013/14 – 66

2011/12 – 60

2009/10 – 54

Summer Green Fees

Round – £85

Visitors: welcome, check website for details

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,625 Yards

www.standrews.com

Changes since previous ranking

Back tee at the 1st moved to the left and a new, larger practice green has been built. New (small) bunker added to right of the 18th green.

St Andrews New Course Review

Designed by the legendary Old Tom Morris, the New Course at St Andrews was opened for play in 1895. It sits immediately alongside the most famous course in the world, and is very much a leading links in its own right.

The Links Trust describes the course as “The oldest ‘new’ course in the world.” Some commentators, and particularly some locals, believe that the course is actually better strategically than the Old. Whatever your view on this, there is no doubting that there are plenty of strong holes.

After a reasonably forgiving start, depending on the wind of course, the challenge really starts to build at the troke index one 6th. This long par 4 is in the opposite direction to the rest of the front nine, facing back towards the town. It is a full 445 yards with an extremely narrow fairway. Avoid the gorse on either side and you still face a long second towards a difficult green with a tricky run-off to the left.

The Home of Golf

Perhaps the standout hole is the excellent, long par-3 9th. As you would expect with an out-and-back links, this is at the far end. This treacherous ‘short’ hole plays along the water’s edge to a partially sunken green. Anything heading left off the tee is likely to disappear onto the beach or into the sea.

Manage a three, and you immediately face one of the toughest par 4s on the course. Throughout there are plenty of the trademark St Andrews gorse-lined holes, some scarily narrow fairways in places, a good number of pot bunkers and a few tricky, undulating greens.

As with all the courses at St Andrews, the New is presented in absolutely perfect order at just about any time of the year. The playing surfaces here are just about as good as you’ll find at any links course in the country.

Sometimes overlooked due to the proximity of the Old Course, St Andrews New is a very fine test that more than deserves to be treated with respect.

Assessor Feedback

Probably the best warm-up act in the world of golf. It is a course that probably needs to be played a few times for a better understanding of strategy, lines from the tee etc.

GM Verdict

No second fiddle, the New Course is a very strong links that is completely worthy of consideration for its own merits and character