Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 55



Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 66

2017/18 – 67

2015/16 – 70

2013/14 – 73

2011/12 – 79

2009/10 – 67

Summer Green Fees

Round: £70-£100wd, £120we; Day: £115wd, £140we

Visitor Times: Welcome weekdays (avoiding 10-11am), and after 12pm at weekends

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,317 Yards

Website: www.liphookgolfclub.com

Changes since previous ranking

There have been major changes partly out of a desire/need to find a safer point to cross the road between the 14th and 15th holes. The 8th and 9th are a brand new par 3 and par 4 respectively, while the 10th and 11th have been combined into an excellent long par 4.

A new green on the 11th (old 12th) has allowed that hole to become a 560-yard par 5, while the new tee on the re-aligned 15th has turned it into a straight hole to allow for a safer crossing point near the 10th tee car park. The course has been re-routed after the 6th, and the old short par-4 14th has now gone.

Liphook Golf Club Course Review

Heading south-west out of London down the A3/M3 corridor, there is a tendency for golfers to find so many heathland treasures in Surrey and Berkshire that they rarely cross the next county boundary into Hampshire.

This is a shame, for yet more heathland treasures lie in wait there, not least magnificent Liphook near the West Sussex border, designed by Arthur Croome, with small adjustments by Tom Simpson in the late 1920s.

This already highly ranked course has undergone a major transformation over the past four years under the guidance of Tom Mackenzie with three goals in mind: 1) to improve safety when crossing the road after the 14th; 2) to create a better routing and flow, and; 3) to maximise the full potential of this glorious heathland terrain.

The project was completed early when lockdown one allowed the final phase to be brought forward.

Change for the better

Mackenzie has cut two spectacular new holes into the woodland, overseen a clever merging of the 10th and 11th, extended the 11th hole (former 12th) by 120 yards courtesy of a new green, and re-aligned the little-loved 15th into a straighter risk-reward hole from an awkward dogleg hole with internal OOB, which cambered the wrong way.

The two brand new holes – the 8th and 9th – are a gorgeous mid-length par 3, and a shortish dogleg par 4 where you must be far enough left off the tee for the stirring approach past water on both sides.

As for merging the 10th and 11th, it seems Mackenzie was finally realising a suggestion Simpson had made to the club by letter back in the 1930s.

Some will always question tinkering with a masterpiece. This was way more than tinkering, yet few would say the end-result has done anything other than further enhance Liphook’s standing.

Assessor Feedback

A day golfing at Liphook is a real pleasure – of this type of course, perhaps only West Hill and Hankley Common are prettier.

A super fun test with some of the best heathland course conditioning you are ever likely to see.

It’s always exciting to play new holes on an old course – Liphook’s latest creations don’t disappoint.

GM Verdict

This classy, absorbing, heathland design now boasts two new holes and three cleverly reworked ones to further strengthen its overall test and flow.