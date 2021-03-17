Host to The Open Championship on 12 occasions, Royal Liverpool or Hoylake is one of the most historic clubs and courses in the country.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 14

2017/18 – 14

2015/16 – 12

2013/14 – 15

2011/12 – 13

2009/10 – 13

Summer Green Fees

Round – £220wd, £250we

Visitors: Further information available on club website

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,907 Yards

royal-liverpool-golf.com

Changes since previous ranking

Significant work with The Open Championship of 2023 in mind, in collaboration with The R&A and Martin Ebert. Work includes the construction of a full new par-3 15th, that will play as the 17th hole in The Open.

Also changes to further greens, tees, bunkers, hollows and mounding around the course.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Course Review

Built in 1869, on what was then the racecourse of the Liverpool Hunt Club, Hoylake is the second oldest of the English seaside courses, after Westward Ho!

The club has played host to The Open Championship on 12 occasions with recent winners Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods demonstrating the quality of golf demanded by this excellent course.

At the tip of the Wirral peninsula and set on fairly flat ground, it’s a superb layout with beautiful greens and wonderful natural contours. Always maintained in immaculate condition, there are some uniquely memorable golf holes to experience at Hoylake. It’s a course where emphasis is placed on strong driving and tee shots must be threaded between punishing bunkering.

Related: Top 100 golf courses UK and Ireland

Major works have been undertaken in preparation for July 2023, with advice from course architect Martin Ebert and overseen by Royal Liverpool’s experienced Course Manager Craig Gilholm.

Special note should be made of the newly designed par-3 15th. The design is imaginative, original and a little different in look compared to the rest of the course. The natural grass and sandy areas combine wonderfully with the raised green turned toward the coast. The bunkering is well thought out and the drop off areas quite punishing. It’s a great addition.

Assessor Feedback

Playing any championship course allows you to test your ability against what the best in the world experience and Hoylake is a true example of this. The opening few holes ease you into the round although good shots are still required.

Once into the heart of the round all aspects of your game will be tested, and you will need all of them to be working to score well. Accuracy is key throughout especially as you reach the back nine. Subtle run-off areas around the greens can cost you shots. Overall, the club has a friendly and vibrant feel and is a treat to visit.

GM Verdict

Exciting changes at this historic links will see it in tip-top shape when The Open Championship returns in 2023.