The best links courses in England rank right up there with some of Scotland's finest, with England home to no less than six Open venues past and present. Those Open venues are: Royal Birkdale, Royal St George's, Royal Lytham and St Annes and Royal Liverpool, plus two former Open host courses Royal Cinque Ports and Prince's.

England has some superb links golf on offer throughout the country, from 'England's Golf Coast' in the North West to the trio of Open venues in Kent, the Norfolk coast and the South West. There are around 20 links courses in the Golf Monthly Top 100 course rankings, with some boasting both links-like and heathland characteristics. Links land is generally defined by a strip of generally undulating, but always sandy, terrain linking the sea and the arable farmland around the edges of the British Isles.

All of the courses on this list feature amongst the best golf courses in England along with some of the best heathland courses in the UK.

Below we list the 20 best links courses in England in order of their ranking in our UK&I top 100...

Royal Birkdale



Location: Southport, Merseyside

Southport, Merseyside Founded: 1889

Founded: 1889
Designed by: Fred Hawtree and JH Taylor

Green fee: £185-£285

Top 100 ranking: 7th

7th Book: Visit website

The Southport coast has way more than its fair share of very fine links, but one stands above them all – Royal Birkdale, where the holes play predominantly along the valleys between tall dunes. Birkdale has played host to 10 Open Championships, as well as the 1965 and 1969 Ryder Cups. It has also played host to Women's British Opens, Senior Opens, Amateur Championships, Walker Cups and Curtis Cups. Most recently, it was also the site of Jordan Spieth's infamous drop and unbelievable last five holes to win the 2017 Open Championship. Birkdale is one of the best links courses in England and a must-play for avid golfers.

- Full Royal Birkdale Golf Club review

Royal St George's

Location: Sandwich, Kent

Sandwich, Kent Founded: 1887

Founded: 1887
Designed by: Laidlaw Purves

Green fee: £125-£290

Top 100 ranking: 11th

11th Book: Visit website

Founded in 1887, Royal St George’s was the first English course to play host to The Open Championship, which it did in 1894. This links with a difference boasts fairways more rumpled in nature than on any other course on the current Open rota. There’s a glorious feeling of space around the 1st tee, but the challenge is stiff from the outset in any sort of breeze. Among the standout holes are the famous 4th with its mighty sleepered bunkers and extremely testing green.

- Full Royal St George's Golf Club review

Royal Liverpool

Location: Hoylake, Wirral

Hoylake, Wirral Founded: 1869

Founded: 1869
Designed by: Robert Chambers, George Morris and Harry Colt

Green fee: £135-£250

Top 100 ranking: 12th

12th Book: Visit website

The course that made its Open return in 2006, when Tiger reigned supreme over a bone-dry links, is a little different. Looking out from the fine red-brick clubhouse, you’ll see a number of flat holes playing around what was once a racecourse but is now the practice ground. But the course at Hoylake really comes alive in the middle when it ventures closer to the Dee estuary for a prolonged spell of dramatic links golf. This testing and historic links plays host to its 13th Open Championship in 2023, nine years after Rory McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug here.

- Full Royal Liverpool Golf Club review

Royal Lytham and St Annes

Location: Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

Lytham St Annes, Lancashire Founded: 1886

Founded: 1886
Designed by: George Lowe and Harry Colt

Green fee: £160-£305

Top 100 ranking: 13th

13th Book: Telephone 01253 724 206. Email: bookings@royallytham.org

This 11-time Open venue and two-time Ryder Cup host really is a thinker’s course where plotting your way round is of at least equal merit to length of the tee. Uniquely among The Open venues, it starts with a heavily bunkered par 3, which is followed by two strong par 4s flanking the railway. The run for home is stout indeed. The long par 4s at 15 and 17 – the latter’s approach blind if you’re too far left off the tee - yield par figures with some reluctance. It's another fantastic links in the North West and easily one of best golf courses in Lancashire.

- Full Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club review

Burnham and Berrow

Location: Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset

Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset Founded: 1891

Founded: 1891
Designed by: Charles Gibson

Green fee: £130-£155

Top 100 ranking: 29th

29th Book: Visit website

Burnham and Berrow is a links with a difference, with a strong cast of par 3s and a short stretch of reed-lined holes adding to the course’s individuality. Featuring tight fairways, impressive sand hills and thick rough, Burnham and Berrow seems a daunting prospect requiring strict accuracy off the tee. However, it has hosted more than 50 amateur competitions and provides a fair challenge that links enthusiasts will relish. It's not only one of the best golf courses in Somerset but one of, if not the, best courses in the South West.

- Full Burnham and Berrow Golf Club review

Hillside

Location: Southport, Merseyside

Southport, Merseyside Founded: 1911

Founded: 1911
Designed by: Fred Hawtree

Green fee: £90-£230

Top 100 ranking: 31st

31st Book: Visit website

Owing to the significant work conducted at Hillside and the improvements made because of it, the course climbed three places to 31st in our 2020/21 ranking. One of It's undoubtedly one of England best links courses, and is an unusual one with a number of holes beautifully framed by towering pines. The front nine is strong, but the back nine really shines - it's arguably one of the best back nines in the entire UK. The par 5s - the 11th, sweeping from right to left, and the 17th through a dune-lined valley - really stand out.

- Full Hillside Golf Club review

St Enodoc - Church

Location: Rock, Cornwall

Rock, Cornwall Opened: 1890

Opened: 1890
Designed by: James Braid

Green fee: £75-£135

Top 100 ranking: 36th

36th Book: Visit website

St Enodoc is one of a kind and a real treat that offers excellent value, variety and views. The Cornish coastline provides a stunning backdrop to this wonderfully varied James Braid design that changes direction and elevation throughout. Packed with memorable features such as the Himalayas bunker, the course's namesake church and stunning views across the Camel Estuary to Padstow, it's a thrilling ride from start to finish. It's top of the list when it comes to the best golf courses in Cornwall and is right up there as one of England's best links courses.

- Full St Enodoc Church Course review

Formby

Location: Formby, Merseyside

Formby, Merseyside Founded: 1884

Founded: 1884
Designed by: Willie Park Jr, James Braid and Harry Colt

Green fee: £110-£200

Top 100 ranking: 41st

41st Book: Visit website

Founded in 1884, the original course at Formby was redesigned by Willie Park at the start of the 20th century. While many links courses lack the framing and variety offered by trees, Formby features the best of both worlds with an almost heathland feel in place. It is abound with strong par 4s that contribute to its reputation as one of the very best courses on a coastline packed with excellent golf. This premier-league links is distinctive and memorable and its future is safeguarded with changes on the way.

- Full Formby Golf Club review

Saunton - East



Location: Braunton, Devon

Braunton, Devon Founded: 1897

Founded: 1897
Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Green fee: £80-£130

Top 100 ranking: 49th

49th Book: Email info@sauntongolf.co.uk Tel 01271 812436 (option 1)

Saunton is home to two of the best golf courses in Devon with the East and West, which both feature in the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 rankings. Designed by Herbert Fowler in the 1920s, the East is the more challenging of the two excellent links that has played host to a number of significant major amateur championships. If you can score well over the course at Saunton East, you can probably play just about anywhere. The course is set in the glorious North Devon dunes to provide a wonderful and testing setting to play golf.

- Full Saunton Golf Club East Course review

Royal Cinque Ports

Location: Deal, Kent

Deal, Kent Founded: 1892

Founded: 1892
Designed by: Harry Hunter and James Braid

Green fee: £115-£185

Top 100 ranking: 53rd

53rd Book: Visit website

Along with Royal St George’s and Prince’s, Royal Cinque Ports is one of three Open Championship links in our Top 100 that lie almost back-to-back on the Kent coast between Sandwich and Deal. It hosted the 1909 and 1920 Opens won by JH Taylor and George Duncan. It's a very strong course with a great variety of holes forging out to the turn and then back into the prevailing wind. There's a fine run from home from the 12th, which is one of the most challenging stretches you will find.

- Full Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club review

Silloth on Solway

Location: Wigton, Cumbria

Wigton, Cumbria Founded: 1892

Founded: 1892
Designed by: David Grant and Willie Park Jr

Green fee: £35-£80

Top 100 ranking: 51st

51st Book: Visit website

Blessed with an idyllic setting, the rumpled links never seems to attract a bad word. Heather, gorse and the breeze will challenge every department of your game. While the course itself is a real delight, the views are also magnificent. From here you can see over to the Galloway Hills across the Solway Firth, over to the Isle of Man, and inland to the Lakeland fells to the south-east. Somewhat paradoxically, this is a Top 100 hidden gem and undoubtedly the best value course in the Top 100.

- Full Silloth on Solway Golf Club review

Royal West Norfolk



Location: Brancaster, Norfolk

Brancaster, Norfolk Opened: 1892

Opened: 1892
Designed by: Holcombe Ingleby

Green fee: Contact club

Top 100 ranking: 57th

57th Book: Tel 01485 210087 Email secretary@rwngc.org

Some holes and the entrance road have been affected by the tide, but this merely adds to the character of this step-back-in-time links that is still a true test in the modern era. Also known as 'Brancaster', this mainly two-ball only club is a wonderful experience of links golf from start to finish with some stirring holes. We think it's the pick of the bunch of the best golf courses in Norfolk.

- Full Royal West Norfolk Golf Club review

Southport and Ainsdale

Location: Southport, Merseyside

Southport, Merseyside Founded: 1906

Founded: 1906
Designed by: George Lowe and James Braid

Green fee: £85-£190

Top 100 ranking: 62nd

62nd Book: 01704 578000 ext 1 or email charlotte.pilkington@sandagolf.co.uk

Two-time Ryder Cup host S&A is a welcoming golf club with a rich and interesting history. The current 18 holes date from 1925 and were the work of five-time Open champion and prolific course designer James Braid. His design remains largely unchanged. It is a very natural layout with a selection of highly memorable holes. It's a fine and challenging links that sets out its stall from the word go, with a daunting par 3 of nearly 200 yards as the opener.

- Full Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club review

Rye - Old

Location: Rye, East Sussex

Rye, East Sussex Opened: 1895

Opened: 1895
Designed by: Harry Colt

Green fee: Contact club

Top 100 ranking: 65th

65th Book: links@ryegolfclub.co.uk

Situated on the south coast of the country, Rye is a well-maintained course with a great heritage. The original layout was designed by a 25-year-old Harry Colt, the club's first captain, who produced this attractive and exciting course with a hugely characterful layout. It plays over fast-running, undulating turf and presents a strong challenge particular when the wind is up. One of the best links courses in the south of England, Rye is always in excellent condition and playable all year.

- Full Rye Golf Club review

Hunstanton



Location: Hunstanton, Norfolk

Hunstanton, Norfolk Founded: 1891

Founded: 1891
Designed by: James Braid

Green fee: £85-£125

Top 100 ranking: 67th

67th Book: 01485 532811

The origins of the grand old links at Hunstanton on the north Norfolk coast date back to 1891 although the course has been altered many times since then, firstly when James Braid oversaw the addition of 40 new bunkers in 1907. More recently, Martin Hawtree has overseen some significant course improvements. There are tremendous holes around the turn on this challenging links. It is a traditional out-and-back layout played either side of a dune ridge. The end of the front nine delivers some great holes and there's lovely scenery throughout. The course's par-3s are particularly memorable.

- Full Hunstanton Golf Club review

Saunton - West

Location: Braunton, Devon

Braunton, Devon Founded: 1897

Founded: 1897
Designed by: Herbert Fowler

Green fee: £80-£130

Top 100 ranking: 75th

75th Book: Email info@sauntongolf.co.uk Tel 01271 812436 (option 1)

In the mid-1930s, demand for golf amongt the members at Saunton was so high that they decided they required a second course. Herbert Fowler was asked to submit a design, and the new course was built. When the Second World War came, however, it was occupied by the military and used for training. Shorter than the East, though not much, the West Course is arguably a little more forgiving, more varied, and most importantly for many, more fun. It is very hard to split both the West and East course here at Saunton so why not give both a try and decide for yourself. It is another truly enjoyable links course.

- Full Saunton West Course review

Prince's - Himalayas and Dunes

Location: Sandwich, Kent

Sandwich, Kent Founded: 1906

Founded: 1906
Designed by: Charles Hutchings, Guy Campbell and John Morrison

Green fee: £100-£120

Top 100 ranking: 76th

76th Book: Visit website

Considerable investment in recent years plus new holes and a dramatic re-styling saw this famous Open Championship venue on the Kent coast break into the Golf Monthly Top 100 for the first time. Gene Sarazen won the Claret Jug here in 1932, introducing his new-fangled sand wedge to the golfing world to deal with the deep pot bunkers. Today’s Prince’s bears little resemblance to the 18-hole course over which Sarazen triumphed 89 years ago. Indeed, today’s 27 holes have changed beyond all recognition over the last three years thanks to major investment and the design mind of Martin Ebert.

- Full Prince's Golf Club review

Trevose - Championship



Location: Constantine Bay, Cornwall

Constantine Bay, Cornwall Founded: 1925

Founded: 1925
Designed by: Harry Colt

Green fee: £45-£95

Top 100 ranking: 79th

79th Book: Visit website

A number of seaside links in our Top 100 have reaped the benefits of Harry Colt’s legendary architectural genius, either in the capacity of original designer or sought-after remodeller. His Championship course at Trevose on the north Cornwall coast is a great example of a layout that offers challenge and fairness in equal measure. Even before you set foot on the links, you’ll be pacing around in anticipation, for the clubhouse and 1st tee enjoy a tantalisingly elevated setting. From here, you can enjoy captivating views out over the fairways you’ll soon be treading, and on to Constantine Bay and Trevose Head beyond.

- Full Trevose Golf Club review

West Lancashire



Location: Blundellsands, Liverpool

Blundellsands, Liverpool Founded: 1873

Founded: 1873
Designed by: C.K Cotton and Fred Hawtree

Green fee: £140-£200

Top 100 ranking: 81st

81st Book: 0151 924 1076

West Lancs is the oldest club in Lancashire, and one of the ten oldest in England, boasting a history inextricably intertwined with Royal Liverpool’s. The club started out in 1873, when seven Royal Liverpool members decided golf should cross the Mersey. The two clubs shared memberships in the early years. This renowned course at Blundellsands, north of Liverpool is among a concentrated cluster making up one of the UK’s finest stretches of links golf from The Wirral up to Southport. The Open qualifying venue is one of the country's truest seaside tests. Every aspect of your game will be tested, it's demanding but well worth it.

- Full West Lancashire Golf Club review

Royal North Devon

Location: Westward Ho!, Devon

Westward Ho!, Devon Founded: 1864

Founded: 1864
Designed by: Old Tom Morris

Green fee: £40-£100

Top 100 ranking: 85th

85th Book: Visit website

The historic links at Westward Ho! in Devon is the oldest course (not club) in England still playing over its original fairways. A course that has to fight with coastal erosion but still has a classic links feel to it. You have to share some of the unusual reed-lined holes with roaming sheep and horses which gives a unique challenge to the golfer. It can take a couple of rounds to begin to understand the subtleties of this great links, but that is all part of its charm and character.

- Full Royal North Devon Golf Club review

How many links courses are there in England? It is thought that there are close to 250 links courses in England. The country as a whole has 2,270 golf courses according to the R&A's 'Golf Around the World' release in 2019.

What is the best links course in England The best links course in England is Royal Birkdale Golf Club according to the most recent Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 golf courses list. Birkdale has hosted 10 Open Championships, most recently in 2017 when Jordan Spieth lifted the Claret Jug.