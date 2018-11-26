The Blue Course is an absolute cracker; a perfect complement to the Red over a similar, glorious landscape, but somehow still completely different

The Berkshire Golf Club Blue Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 57

2017/18 – 57

2015/16 – 57

2013/14 – 60

2011/12 – 63

2009/10 – 63

Summer Green Fees

Round – £185wd, £250we, Day – £250wd

Visitors: weekdays and after midday at weekends

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,366 Yards

www.theberkshire.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

Major tree clearances to open up light, air and views

The Berkshire Golf Club Blue Course Review

While golfers naturally love The Berkshire’s Red Course with its six of each par, the Blue Course is probably the tougher of the two and is equally attractive. It is yet another picturesque and challenging Herbert Fowler design.

The course makes the very best use of the land’s natural slopes, with the holes fitting seamlessly into the landscape. In relation to its sibling, it has a more conventional layout with three par 5s, two of them relatively early in the round, and four short holes.

The Blue opens with an absolute gem of a long par 3, played over a swaying ocean of heather and a deep valley. A three here is definitely one up on the card for most golfers.

There is then a gentle par 4 played from an elevated tee, and a reachable par 5. If you have struggled at the 1st, each of these offers the chance to get back in the game.

It is advisable to score well from here to the turn if you can. With the exception of the long par-4 8th, the holes are a little more forgiving. Nonetheless, they are all interesting and good-looking. There is a new vista on every tee.

The Back Nine

The 10th is a terrific par 3 played from a tee way up high with a very attractive pond waiting to gather anything short and right.

Next comes a short but almost double-dog leg par 5, a fine par 4 down to a very pronounced split-level green, and the final short hole which is again played over a sea of heather.

From the 14th comes one of the sternest finishes in the Top 100. Each of this excellent quintet of par 4s asks different questions. It starts with a blind tee shot from an elevated tee, where it’s important not to leak to the right.

The 15th doglegs to the left and is lovely, and the 16th plays very long, again right to left, and down over a ditch then up to a raised green. It is a degree-level examination paper in its own right

The 17th is another dogleg, this time to the right where it’s all too easy to be blocked out. The closing hole plays longer than you imagine as the approach is up the hill.

Assessor Feedback

Starting with one of the hardest opening pars in the world of golf, the Blue is a beautiful but challenging test of heathland golf. Like a good craft beer – very smooth with a strong finish!

GM Verdict

The Blue Course is an absolute cracker; a perfect complement to the Red over a similar, glorious landscape, but somehow still completely different.