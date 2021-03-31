A superb modern links that is capable of testing the best, but is nonetheless always a thrill and delight for golfers of all standards

Ballyliffin Golf Club Glashedy Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 68

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 68

2017/18 – 69

2015/16 – 73

2013/14 – 74

2011/12 – 74

2009/10 – 72

Summer Green Fees

Round – €200, Day – €320

Visitors: welcome, subject to availability

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,364 Yards

www.ballyliffingolfclub.com



Changes since previous ranking

New 1st Tee complex. Replacing hard pathways with grass pathways. New Par 3 Course Opened , the Pollan Links.

Ballyliffin Golf Club Glashedy Course Review

Ballyliffin is a wonderful and indeed complete golfing destination, boasting not one but two excellent courses. The Old, which is not really old, is an excellent Top 100 course. But it is the Glashedy Links which opened in 1995 that is even more highly rated. So much so that it was chosen to stage the 2018 Irish Open, won by Russell Knox and hosted by the Rory Foundation.

The course was designed by the great Pat Ruddy along with his friend and creative partner Tom Craddock, and it is a thoroughly exciting modern links featuring punishing bunkers and fast-running fairways. The views are outstanding, both internally over the course and of the surrounding scenery and the sea.

This serious championship test runs over a lunar-like landscape, and with its large, testing greens, it will test every element of your game. If the bunkers are not trouble enough, there are times when the wind is blowing, which is often, that it is a brute. This is especially the case on the higher holes.

There are several extremely demanding par 4s, and somewhat unusually for a relatively new design running over such an expansive area, just three short holes. Each of the trio is distinct and memorable, and the 7th will certainly leave a lasting impression, played from an elevated tee way down to a green next to a marshland pond. The views are exceptional.

Throughout, there are no weak holes, and the left to right closing hole is as good as you will find and a perfect and testing conclusion to your round. This is a very fine and enjoyable course with everything about it on a grand scale. It is also kept in excellent condition.

Assessor Feedback

Despite finishing short in 2018, John Rahm was to be heard extolling the virtues of this Championship test. It is perhaps easy to understand why, for midst the duneland and its proximity to the Atlantic ocean, this is a special experience. A course that will captivate the visiting golfer just as it appears to have done with many of those from the European Tour during the DDF Irish Open 2018.

GM Verdict

A superb modern links that is capable of testing the best, but is nonetheless always a thrill and delight for golfers of all standards