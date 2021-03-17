A unique and characterful golfing experience. The course at Muirfield is a near-perfect links, delivering superb variety and a firm but fair test.

Muirfield Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 3

2017/18 – 2

2015/16 – 1

2013/14 – 1

2011/12 – 1

2009/10 – 1

Summer Green Fees

Round – £285, Day – £420

Visitors: Visitor days are Tuesdays and Thursdays – morning fourballs, afternoon foursomes

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,728 Yards

muirfield.org.uk

Changes since previous ranking

Significant work has been completed on the clubhouse with a new extension housing new rooms, ladies’ locker rooms and a stylish roof terrace area.

In addition, more memorabilia is on display with better use of the area near the main dining room. The showers have all been upgraded but the character of the old locker room has not been affected, nor that of the main dining room.

Muirfield Course Review

Muirfield is one of the very finest golfing layouts in the UK and Ireland and, with the impressive clubhouse improvements enhancing the golfing experience.

The layout at Muirfield is unusual for a Scottish links as it plays in two loops. The front nine skirts the perimeter in a clockwise direction before the 10th leads into the heart of the course and the inner loop, played in a largely anti-clockwise direction.

The routing means the golfer will never face a succession of holes with a consistent wind direction. It’s one of the characteristics making Muirfield such a wonderfully fair test of golf.

It’s simply a fabulous design providing a stringent examination of every aspect of the game, both physical and mental.

For many, this is the fairest Open test of all, with everything laid out in front of you.

Although the ground is undulating, there’s only one blind shot (from the 11th tee,) Jack Nicklaus, who won the 1966 Open at Muirfield, summed it up when he said, “What you see is what you get.”

The fairways are beautifully designed, the hazards perfectly placed and the playing surfaces always maintained in optimum condition.

The run for home is extremely tough with par a particularly good score at the two challenging par 3s, the 13th and 16th. The par-5 17th provides a birdie chance though, and the opportunity for drama right at the end of a round.

In the 2013 Open Championship, Phil Mickelson struck two mighty blows onto the green to secure the win.

The Open Championship has visited Muirfield on 16 occasions and the East Lothian links has been the scene of some of the most thrilling instalments of golf’s greatest tournament.

Assessor Feedback

Golf here is a wonderful experience. It is as fair a golf course and as good a test of golf as you will find anywhere. The clubhouse has an awe and atmosphere which is almost unique. It reflects what is great about the history and enjoyment of our beloved game.

GM Verdict

A unique and characterful golfing experience. The course at Muirfield is a near-perfect links, delivering superb variety and a firm but fair test.