Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort St Patrick's Links Course Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key info
Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort St Patrick's Links is a stunning new Tom Doak creation over incredible terrain delivering expansive and memorable golf
Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort St Patrick's Links Key Information
|Address
|Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort, Sheephaven Bay, Downings, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92 PN73
|Phone Number
|00353 (0)74 915 5301
|Website
|https://www.rosapenna.ie (opens in new tab)
|golf@rosapenna.ie
|Green Fees
|€80 - €200
|Visitor Times
|Always available
|Par
|71
|Slope Rating
|128 (Sandstone), 125 (Slate), 121 (Granite), 129 (Claret - Women's)
|Opened
|2021
|Designed by
|Tom Doak
Golf Monthly Verdict
Tom Doak is one of the great modern course architects and he's created another superb golf course with St Patrick's Links at Rosapenna. Taking what was once 36 holes and turning that land into 18 epic holes, the course delivers a sprawling rollercoaster of holes, travelling across dramatic terrain, offering incredible views of the beautiful surrounds. It's a youngster and will only improve as the layout matures and beds in. A superb new offering on Ireland's north coast.
REASONS TO PLAY ROSAPENNA HOTEL AND GOLF RESORT ST PATRICK'S LINKS
– Incredible swathe of duneland transformed by Tom Doak
– Superb addition to the two already excellent courses at Rosapenna
– Testing and complex design offering expansiveness and subtlety in equal measures
RANKINGS
UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses 2023/24 - 61
Back in 2013, renowned architect Tom Doak and his colleague Eric Everson completed designs to turn the 36-holes at St Patrick’s Links just to the south of Rosapenna into 18 new and spectacular holes.
What has been built, based on those designs is something really rather special. Construction began in 2018 and the course was open for play in 2021. Turning an area of land once home to two courses into one absolute stunner means what’s been created is on a huge scale, sprawling and through high dunes, expansive terrain and views, and highly individual and hugely memorable holes.
Tom Doak is used to dealing with stunning settings and stunning parcels of land – He’s created the likes of Cape Kidnappers in New Zealand and the beautiful Barnbougle Dunes in Tasmania. So he was exactly the right person to get the job done at St Patrick’s Links.
What he’s designed is, without doubt, a modern classic. It’s wider greens, perplexing greens, strategic choices – It has echoes of Kingsbarns and Castle Stuart.
The drama and the fun starts from the outset with a rollercoaster 1st hole, and continues to the 18th, over and through the sometimes rolling, sometimes towering dunes. The layout asks for a full arsenal of shots, particularly around the excellent green complexes. Often the typical, running linksy pitch and run is required, but sometimes a more lofted option will suit better.
The fairways are generous, or at least seem to be, but ripples and contours can take the ball away from the centre cut all too easily. This is a course of great subtlety as well as captivating grandeur.
The holes are all memorable but some stand out moments include the 14th – a dogleg that turns along the water of Sheephaven Bay and then the views from the high tee on the par-5 16th.
St Patrick’s Links adds greatly to the offering at Rosapenna – A superb addition to the Tom Morris and Sandy Hills links. Without doubt, it’s one of the best courses to have been added to our UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses ranking this century.
What The Top 100 Panel Said
From the first tee to the 18th green, the aesthetics are an adrenaline rush. The sea is constantly on show and still it only barely distracts from the individually framed holes. Each hole in turn increases the sense of theatre. When I was walking down 18, I wanted to start again.
This is my new favourite course. It invites one to attack the lower fairway from the elevated tee. It demands a well executed approach shot and for those holes that get the better of you, there is always the view to the sea beyond.
This course is different because of the amount of space available and the way that it has been used with very wide fairways and extremely large and testing greens. They are not unfair but they do place an emphasis on long putting.
Stretches of the front nine and back nine play along the huge sandy beach and many high tees give wonderful views. The rugged sandy waste areas also look terrific dotted across the site.
Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort St Patrick's Links Location
Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort St Patrick's Links Green Fees
|Visitor 14 Apr - 22 Oct
|€200
|Replay rate (same day)
|€100
|Irish resident rate 14 Apr - 22 Oct
|€80
Best Courses Near to Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort St Patrick's Links
The Pat Ruddy designed Sandy Hills Course at Rosapenna opened in 2003 but has a feel of a layout that has existed much longer. Carved through the dunes, it’s a supremely natural layout and a great example of sympathetic modern course design. It’s a course of nuances and subtlety with green complexes featuring some challenging slopes and falloffs.
One of two brilliant courses at Ballyliffin, this was designed by the great Pat Ruddy in the mid-1990s and hosted the 2018 Irish Open. Cleverly, it manages to combine the best of traditional links with a look and feel that is somehow modern. It’s a thrill from start to finish and features punishing bunkers and fast-running fairways.
Best Places To Stay Near Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort St Patrick's Links
Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort - Book Now (opens in new tab)
Staying at the resort, you're right there on site to hit the fairways. There are also packages available for hotel guests playing the golf courses. The views are superb and the accommodation and facilities are excellent. The food is of a very high standard.
Downings Bay Hotel - Book now at Booking.com (opens in new tab)
Situated in Sheephaven Bay on the picturesque Atlantic Drive, this is a comfortable hotel serving locally sourced food in the restaurant and there's always a good atmosphere in the bar. Guests can also enjoy free access to the nearby local leisure centre. The leisure centre has a modern, fully equipped gym and a swimming pool
Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort St Patrick's Links Gallery
Frequently Asked Questions
Who designed Rosapenna Golf Course?
There are three courses at Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort - the Old Tom Morris Links which was designed by Old Tom, the Sandy Hills Links - A Pat Ruddy design and, most recent, the St Patrick's Links which has been designed by Tom Doak.
Who owns Rosapenna?
Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort is owned by the Casey family. Brothers Frank Jr and John run the operations at the resort.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
