Looking For Value? Our Expert's 5 Tips To Save Money On Top 100 Green Fees
With a little research, there are ways to play the Top 100 courses without breaking the bank. Fergus Bisset explains...
Let's not beat about the bush – the price of rack-rate green fees at the top courses in the UK and Ireland has risen significantly in recent years.
If you want to experience one of the tracks towards the pinnacle of our Top 100 golf courses in association with Peter Millar at a peak time, you’re going to face a hefty bill.
But there are ways to get a tee time at many venues on the list for a more reasonable price. Clubs and courses sometimes offer deals to locals, deals out of season or reduced fees towards the end of the day.
There are deals for multiple rounds, while some courses in the Top 100 simply remain relatively affordable.
Here are five money-saving strategies to consider with examples...
Twilight deals
One of the very best deals comes from Woodhall Spa, the home of England Golf. The superb Hotchkin course at the Lincolnshire venue has climbed to No.12 in the 2025/26 rankings. After the two layouts at Sunningdale, it’s our top- ranked inland track.
This summer, members of golf clubs affiliated to England Golf can play a twilight round on the Hotchkin for just £110, a discount of £120 on the standard summer green fee. Twilight times start from 3pm in mid-summer, 2pm in September and 1pm in October.
Shoulder-season rates
Playing in the spring and autumn can save you money.
At Nairn Golf Club this year, a round in March or November costs just £120, that’s a saving of £180 on the summer rate of £300.
Combination tickets
A good way to tick off two of the courses on our list and get another round at a low price is to buy the three-links ticket available at Rosapenna.
Between April 11 and October 20, international visitors can play the St Patrick’s, Sandy Hills and Old Tom Morris Links for a total of €550, a discount of 20% on the individual green fees. For Irish residents, it’s just €250 – that’s a fabulous bargain.
Two rounds in a day
If you’re prepared to play twice in a day, there are some good deals to be found. One of the best comes from Sherwood Forest Golf Club.
The standard summer green fee is £145 but if you play 36 holes in a day, it’s only £165. That effectively means you’re paying just £20 for 18 holes of golf.
That might just be the cheapest 18 holes available in our Top 100.
Less expensive courses
There are some courses in the Top 100 where the rack-rate summer green fee remains fairly low, close to the £100 mark.
Royal North Devon is £100 Sunday to Friday; Aberdovey is £110 Sunday to Thursday; Silloth on Solway, ranked 51st, is £110 all week this summer – possibly the best-value rack rate in our Top 100.
Generally, if you want to experience the very best, you have to pay for it. But if you think creatively and do some research, you can still play a Top 100 course without breaking the bank.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
