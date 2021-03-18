North Berwick Golf Club Course Review

The club was founded in 1832, but golf has been played here on the Firth of Forth from the 17th century.

Beginning and ending in the town centre, the West Links feels as though it’s a part of North Berwick. It’s a similar symbiosis to that at St Andrews and, as with the “Old Grey Toon,” North Berwick has a great sense of history.

The course delivers characterful and incredibly natural links golf. Bunkers, burns, humps, hollows and even dry stone dykes must be negotiated as one makes their way around this very special course.

Although every hole at North Berwick is worthy of comment, the stretch of holes from the 13th to the 15th really grabs the attention. The 13th “Pit” features a green sunken behind a wall, the 14th “Perfection” requires two precise shots and, with its sloping green, the par-3 15th “Redan” is one of the most copied short holes in world golf.

Those with a slice will need to pay particular attention to the beach on the 1st and rows of parked cars on the tantalisingly reachable finale.

The West Links at North Berwick is unique and it’s a course that all true lovers of seaside golf should make a point of visiting at least once.

Assessor Feedback

This course lends itself to fun, you find yourself creating shots and facing some very difficult putts and chips. North Berwick doesn’t try and beat you up, for example, the bunkers are all shallow enough to advance out of. It relies on the atmosphere and your own mental weakness to create difficulty. It is an extremely clever course.

Risk reward also plays a big factor, with several holes bordering the beach itself.

GM Verdict

Although imitation is often attempted, North Berwick is a unique course. It’s natural and pure links golf with some of the most memorable holes in the country.