Gorse-lined, criss-crossed by burns and pockmarked by perilous pot bunkers, the newly upgraded Nairn delivers typical Scottish links golf

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 35

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 38

2017/18 – 33

2015/16 – 34

2013/14 – 30

2011/12 – 30

2009/10 – 25

Summer Green Fees

Round: £160-£190; 36 holes: £285

Visitor Times: Mon-Fri: 10am to 11.50am and 1.30pm to 3.50pm. Sat-Sun: after 1pm

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,426 Yards

Website: www.nairngolfclub.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

Tom Mackenzie of Mackenzie and Ebert has overseen a wholesale remodelling of the links, which started in winter 2018 and was completed in March 2020. All 18 holes have been altered, some more than others, with new bunkering, new tees and three new greens.

The main objective was to present a challenge to the very best players, but the addition of some new forward tees and the filling-in of unwanted bunkers ensures that players of all abilities will enjoy what Nairn has to offer.

Nairn Golf Club Championship Course Review

Old Tom Morris and James Braid both had a significant hand in the shaping of this fine old links on the Moray Firth.

The holes play mostly along the Firth in either direction, save for a brief foray up and away in the middle of the back nine where the feel becomes more heathland for a few holes with magnificent views.

Other than that, it is essentially an out-and-back routing with the Firth lurking close on the right for much of the front nine, though the beach is not out of bounds should you stray.

Dating from 1887, this superb links has welcomed many important competitions over the years, including the 1999 Walker Cup and 2012 Curtis Cup. The Amateur Championship visits for a second time in June 2021.

This is a thinker’s course with testing greens and run-off areas demanding careful placement.

There are many excellent and often well-bunkered holes, plus some magnificent views, especially from the elevated tee of the long par-3 14th playing back down towards the Firth.

Major improvements

The club has recently invested not far short of £1 million in improvements overseen by Tom Mackenzie, designed to take the course up a level in terms of aesthetics, strategy and playability.

Some 39 former revetted fairway bunkers given a rough-edged makeover, with many greenside bunkers remodelled or sometimes removed.

Eleven new tees have been added and three other tee complexes relocated; the 1st, 7th and 14th now have new greens; and a number of open sand areas have been introduced.

The goal was to ensure that Nairn can still challenge the game’s best, while becoming just a little more playable for the members and visitors who account for most of the play.

Most would agree that Mackenzie’s changes have cleverly achieved this delicate and unenviable balancing act.

Assessor Feedback

A tough opening stretch recently remodelled to test all levels of golfer. Rewards accuracy and imagination. Spellbinding views across the Firth.

The beauty of Nairn may not be instantly apparent as with some of the other links boasting towering dunes or untamed scenery. But it has an endearing character of its own in the summer with gently undulating dunes framed by stunning yellow-blooming gorse and broom.

GM Verdict

