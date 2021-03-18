Challenging course where recent work has enhanced the heathland feel. A classic design played over ideal golfing terrain.

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 83

2017/18 – 84

2015/16 – 92

2013/14 – 92

2011/12 – 100

2009/10 –

Summer Green Fees

Round – £90, Day – £110

Visitors: No visitor bookings on Saturday, Tuesday morning and Sunday morning. Sunday bookings are £10 extra

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,685 Yards

sherwoodforestgolfclub.co.uk



Changes since previous ranking

Significant work removing trees to regain some of the original heathland character of the course, extensive improvement of practice facilities and clubhouse areas (including new patio).

Sherwood Forest Golf Club Review

On the fringes of Mansfield, Sherwood Forest Golf Club dates from 1895. They have been at the same site since 1912 playing over a course originally laid out by Hary Colt but remodelled by James Braid in the 1920s.

The track has remained basically unchanged since the early part of the 20th century. That’s partly testament to the skill of those great men as course designers and partly down to the exceptional terrain over which this great track is set.

Playing out from in front of the comfortable and welcoming clubhouse, alongside the bronze stag that keeps watch over the course, the 1st hole is a short, tactical par-4 that requires a straight drive stopping short of a well-placed bunker around 30 yards from the green.

It’s a gentle opening but the challenge increases on the left to right second, heather waits to the left, trees and rough to the right, straight ahead bunkers loom ominously, but in fact there’s quite a bit of space between them.

With punishing rough and bunkers protecting the edges of most holes here, tee shots are visually intimidating, but the landing areas are reasonably generous.

The key to success is to win the mental battle and trust that a good swing aimed on a reasonable line will find a sensible spot.

Often driver is not the correct play though, and even 3-wood might be too much.

The greens at Sherwood Forest deserve special mention. They’re exceptionally true and very fast indeed – a real joy to putt on.

The start of the run for home at Sherwood Forest is excellent and the stretch from the 11th to the 14th is the most difficult on the course. The 11th is slightly downhill and plays from left to right. A bunker off the tee looms large but there’s plenty of room to the left. The approach must miss a clamouring gaggle of bunkers placed to catch a variety of misses.

The 12th requires a strong drive and straight approach to a green framed by trees. Both par-4s, the 13th and 14th turn from right to left and both ask for two well struck shots if you’re to reach in regulation. Get through these four holes in par and you’ve played very well indeed.

Played over springy heathland turf across fairways lined by heathers and a fine variety of trees, this is a supremely attractive setting for golf and the terrain is ideally suited for the game.

Assessor Feedback

Sherwood Forest is classic heathland and therefore makes excellent use of the natural surrounding features. The course is sand based so drains well in poor weather and the heather and deep grasses surrounding each fairway help frame and contour each hole.

Sherwood Forest GC is an excellent test of golf to challenge all levels. The course is fair and will reward good golf throughout while asking questions of wayward play.

GM Verdict

Challenging course where recent work has enhanced the heathland feel. A classic design played over ideal golfing terrain.