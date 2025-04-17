What Are The Best Clubhouses In The UK And Ireland?
Fergus Bisset takes a tour around some of the best clubhouses in our Top 100 courses in association with Peter Millar. Perfect for a relaxing post-game beverage or two
Every course on our Top 100 courses in association with Peter Millar list has excellent clubhouse facilities but some are just that bit special.
Here, we’ve selected those venues where you’ll particularly enjoy a post-round tipple, or a coffee if you’re driving, of course!
With tremendous views up the Moray Firth and across to the Black Isle, the art deco-inspired clubhouse at Cabot Highlands may just offer the best views of any in the Top 100. With panoramic windows, comfortable seating and upstairs balconies, it’s a beautiful spot in which to unwind after your game.
Another club in a wonderful setting is Aberdovey. Sitting on the terrace there in the late afternoon sun is hard to beat. One of the great things there is that the clubhouse is basically at the train station, just a minute away. Ideal if you want to enjoy a pint or two of the local ale.
Prestwick’s clubhouse is also right next to the local station. It’s a historic club with amazing artefacts and original features to take in. The now unused ash trays remain in the ‘smoking room’ and pints are served in pewter tankards.
There’s also great history to be found at Royal Liverpool. The club’s collection of memorabilia is one of the most important anywhere. You can really feel the golfing gravitas of the place as you sip on a creamy pint.
Many clubhouses on our list are packed with character. A couple of the most interesting are Royal Porthcawl (below) and Royal West Norfolk.
At both, you feel like you’ve stepped back in time heading into the bar. Both offer an extremely friendly welcome and a cosy, fascinating post-round experience.
Sunningdale’s clubhouse exudes classic style, with an unpretentious, classy vibe to soak in whether inside or outside on the terrace.
Kingsbarns on the Fife coast offers a small but perfectly formed clubhouse, totally in keeping with its surroundings. It’s a very cosy spot for a wee dram after what is always a thoroughly enjoyable 18 holes of links golf.
Nairn, Gleneagles and Prince’s all provide a great post-game clubhouse experience, with the versatility to accommodate groups of any size or type.
There are many more fabulous clubhouses to be found within the list but these are just a few of our favourite post-golf drinking holes. Cheers!
