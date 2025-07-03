Road To The Open - We Look At Five Of The Leading Courses That Hosted 2025 Regional Qualifying
Each of these excellent tests of golf hosted Regional Qualifying for this year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush
Enville - Highgate
With two very fine courses, Enville enjoys a tranquil setting that belies its proximity to Birmingham. Opening in 1935 as a 9-holer, more holes were added at various times allowing the club to reconfigure them all in the 1980s as two full-length and very enjoyable tests of golf. The Highgate is in the Golf Monthly Next 100, and each nine is bookended by a par 5.
Between them are plenty of demanding par 4s as well as a quartet of varied short holes including the scenic 16th, played over the only water feature on site. The Highgate is one of the best golf courses in The Midlands. The Lodge is also very strong, the welcome is excellent, and a day comparing both courses is thoroughly recommended.
- GF: 18 holes £110 Mon-Fri, Sun after 14:00
- W: envillegolfclub.co.uk
Craigielaw
Opening in 2001 and designed by Donald Steel and Tom Mackenzie, the modern links at Craigielaw Golf Club is mature way beyond its years. It hosted the Scottish Senior Open in 2018 and 2019 and is packed with interesting and at times challenging golf. Depending on the wind, the four par 5s are either birdieable, or par 6s.
There is a 6-hole, par-3 academy course, extensive practice facilities, and some very comfortable and well-priced accommodation. Rubbing shoulders with Kilspindie in the heart of Scotland’s Golf Coast, Craigielaw is both a very enjoyable test its own right, and a perfect resort for visiting the region’s golfing treasure chest.
- GF: 18 holes £120wd, £150we
- W: craigielawgolfclub.com
Barassie Links
Formerly better-known as Kilmarnock (Barassie), this 27-hole links is in prime golfing real estate, effectively bordering Top 100 big names such as Western Gailes and Dundonald Links. Originally 18, nine new holes were added just over 30 years ago which were combined with nine of the older holes to make up Barassie Links, a true championship test that has been used by The R&A for many important tournaments.
Further improvements were made prior to Covid, and along a coastline packed with big names, this is an excellent but less well-known test of golf that stands shoulder to shoulder with its neighbours.
- GF: 18 holes £125-£140
- W: kbgc.co.uk
Fulford
In an earlier life and a different world, this very attractive heathland/parkland hybrid close to York was host to no fewer than 23 European Tour events. It was also home to the inaugural Women’s British Open in 1976. More recently, Mackenzie and Ebert have been in to reinvigorate the course with the building of some new tees, bunker work and welcome tree clearance.
It occupies an unusual footprint with 10 holes out and back along a narrow parcel of land before you cross the A64 to play the middle eight through woodland on the other side. This excellent mix of parkland and heathland golf serves up an extremely enjoyable round of golf.
- GF: 18 holes £125 Mon-Thu, £145 Fri & Sun
- W: fulfordgolfclub.co.uk
Lindrick
Host of the 1957 Ryder Cup and a rare win in those days by GB&I, this excellent test in South Yorkshire is a lovely combination of moorland and heathland. Its gorse-lined fairways are home to a rich history that has included the staging of many prestigious championships including the Curtis Cup and the English Amateur.
Its original 9 holes were designed by Old Tom Morris, since when several leading architects have influenced its evolution including Harry Colt, Willie Park Junior and Alister Mackenzie. Most recently, new tees were added and the bunkering revamped by Ken Moodie in 2016.
- GF: 18 holes £135
- W: lindrickgolfclub.co.uk
