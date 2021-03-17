A majestic heathland course delivering a great selection of holes and superb conditioning. It’s a classic and one of the world’s very best inland layouts.



Sunningdale Golf Club Old Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 11

2017/18 – 12

2015/16 – 13

2013/14 – 14

2011/12 – 20

2009/10 – 21

Summer Green Fees

Round – £275

Visitors: Visitors welcome Monday to Thursday from 12th April to 28th October

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,329 Yards

sunningdale-golfclub.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

None in terms of design, but a new irrigation system installed on the Old Course through the winter of 19/20 proved highly effective through the summer of 2020.

Sunningdale Golf Club Old Course Review

A Willie Park Jnr design that was opened for play in 1901, the Old Course at Sunningdale is a superb heathland layout set amidst the pines with heather-lined fairways leading to fabulous playing surfaces that are famously smooth and true.

There’s tremendous variety to be found on the Old Course with brilliant par-3s, a number of classic short par-4s, together with some testing longer holes. The front nine begins gently with a straightforward par-5 but the challenge ramps up with the long and difficult right-to-left 2nd.

There follows a succession of truly memorable holes and then, after the turn, the 10th tee provides the golfer with tremendous views, with the fairway sweeping away towards Sunningdale’s excellent and always much-anticipated halfway hut.

Related: Top 100 golf courses UK and Ireland

The Old is a course that demands precision and clear strategy. There are a number of tees from which the temptation is to hit the driver, but the prudent play is to favour positioning over length. It’s a track where you’ll likely use every club in the bag over the 18 holes.

Walking up the final hole towards the striking clubhouse and the iconic old oak tree, one gets a sense of the golfing gravitas exuded by the place. Sunningdale occupies an important place within the sport.

Sunningdale enjoys a rich competitive history and the club has played host to numerous significant events over the years. As early as 1903, Sunningdale welcomed the world’s best players for the News of the World Match Play, an event won by James Braid. In 1926, Bobby Jones qualified for The Open Championship over the Old Course at Sunningdale with two incredible rounds of 66 and 68.

The club has hosted professional tournaments on the European Tour plus, the Walker Cup of 1987, the Women’s British Open on four occasions, the Senior Open Championship on two occasions. The Senior Open will be played over the Old Course for a third time in 2021.

If the R&A were ever to reconsider their links only policy for The Open Championship, Sunningdale would surely be at the top of their list of possible venues.

Assessor Feedback

This masterpiece is as natural a layout as exists. The course appears to be threaded like an emerald ribbon through the columns of trees. This is my favourite inland course. From the car park, there’s no better view than of the course, the giant oak and the attractive and characterful clubhouse.

GM Verdict

A majestic heathland course delivering a great selection of holes and superb conditioning. It’s a classic and one of the world’s very best inland layouts.